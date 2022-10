ASHEBORO — The North Carolina Zoo is offering half-price admission to people displaced due to Hurricane Ian, according to a news release.

The deal is offered from Monday, Oct. 3 to Friday, Oct. 7.

The offer is good for up to six people in their party. Evacuees will need to provide valid identification that shows their current address.

The Zoo is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (last entry into the Zoo is 4 p.m.).