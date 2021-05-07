'Hamilton' announcement spurs Broadway season subscription sales for Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has sold more than 17,000 season seat memberships for its inaugural Broadway season.

The surge in sales resulted from Tuesday's announcement that those with season subscriptions would have first access to purchase their same reserved seats for the national touring production of the Broadway blockbuster "Hamilton."

That production will make its Triad premiere April 6-24, 2022.

Before Tuesday's announcement, the number of Broadway season seat memberships totaled 16,435, Matt Brown, managing director of the Greensboro Coliseum complex and the Tanger Center, said at the time.

“The announcement of 'Hamilton' earlier this week has created an even bigger buzz of excitement for our inaugural season,” Brown said in Friday's news release.

The opening of the new downtown Tanger Center has been postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic. A new opening date has not been announced. But the inaugural Broadway season will start Oct. 6.