Hanukkah a time for celebration, and a reminder of fighting for freedoms and rights

GREENSBORO — Hanukkah is the time of the year for reciting blessings, games and gathering with friends and family, and this year, a plate of those pumpkin spice latkes at Rabbi Andy Koren's home.

"I was being silly one night," Koren said of coming up with the recipe for latke, a type of potato pancake and a staple of the season.

So he made it for the family.

Koren is among Jews around the world celebrating the eight-day Jewish festival of lights that began with the lighting of the first candle at sundown Sunday.

The observance marks the victory of a small band of Jews over religious oppressors and celebrates the miracle of lights in a temple, where a one-day supply of oil lasted eight days. The holiday (also spelled as Chanuka) usually occurs in December and corresponds to the Hebrew lunar calendar.

Jews celebrate the eight-day festival of Hanukkah by adding a candle each night for eight nights to a special Hanukkah menorah — which is a nine-branch candelabra with a helper candle used to light the others.