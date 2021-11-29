Hanukkah a time for celebration, and a reminder of fighting for freedoms and rights

GREENSBORO — Hanukkah is the time of the year for reciting blessings, games and gathering with friends and family, and this year, a plate of those pumpkin spice latkes at Rabbi Andy Koren's home.
"I was being silly one night," Koren said of coming up with the recipe for latke, a type of potato pancake and a staple of the season.
So he made it for the family.
Koren is among Jews around the world celebrating the eight-day Jewish festival of lights that began with the lighting of the first candle at sundown Sunday.
The observance marks the victory of a small band of Jews over religious oppressors and celebrates the miracle of lights in a temple, where a one-day supply of oil lasted eight days. The holiday (also spelled as Chanuka) usually occurs in December and corresponds to the Hebrew lunar calendar.
Jews celebrate the eight-day festival of Hanukkah by adding a candle each night for eight nights to a special Hanukkah menorah — which is a nine-branch candelabra with a helper candle used to light the others.
In recent decades there has been a push among Jews to celebrate Hanukkah more publicly with public lightings, including at Temple Emanuel, where a team of the synagogue’s Brotherhood members assemble one of the largest in the state using electric lights. Chabad of Greensboro has a 20-foot menorah, the first candle of which was lit with the help of a fire ladder truck on Sunday.
The holiday lights also commemorate the first struggle for religious freedom on record.
Syrian Greeks had overtaken Israel and wanted to essentially outlaw Judaism, Koren said.
"The Jewish people should have been a footnote in history," Koren said. "We were grossly outnumbered."
The Maccabees, the small band of fighters who fought back, represented a moment where miracles took place, he said.
Hanukkah is a reminder of fighting for freedoms and moving the world away from oppression. There are parallels to today, Koren said.
"Every night when I light Hanukkah candles, that’s what I’m thinking about," Koren said of religious freedom. "I’m also thinking about my responsibility for raising my voice for voting rights. For the rights of immigrants. For women's rights. For LGBT rights."
There's work to be done, he said.
"It's looking out at the state of our world today and saying we can do so much better," Koren said. "By lighting these lights, that’s a reminder of a task that continues to stand in front of me as a Jewish person.
