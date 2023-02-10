GREENSBORO — State Rep. Jon Hardister filed House Bill 88 on Thursday in an effort to help clarify the legal process for filling vacancies on the Guilford County Board of Education.

Hardister filed the bill two days after the school board voted a third time against seating Michael Logan, the Guilford County GOP’s nominee to fill the District 3 school board formerly held by Pat Tillman.

Some language in a general statute should've been stricken in 2013, Hardister explained, when the county's school board transitioned from a nonpartisan to partisan board. His bill removes language that says the board needs a majority vote to approve a party's nominee to fill a vacancy.

"It's no longer applicable," Hardister said Friday, noting that the language pertained to when the board was nonpartisan.

Democrats on the school board have previously made it known that they don't believe Logan should serve for reasons beyond party affiliation. Member Deena Hayes-Greene has said Logan shared misinformation or extremist views on topics like social and emotional learning (SEL), vaccination, masking and the murder of George Floyd. Hayes-Greene also said she had been sent a voicemail from a former student who claimed Logan had made homophobic and racist comments.

“Yes, certain aspects of SEL are an issue in the schools,” Logan said in a recent message to the News & Record, responding to Hayes-Greene. “Vaccination is one’s own personal choice. I am a heterosexual, male Christian. I do not believe that makes me racist or homophobic.”

Hardister, a Republican from Whitsett, said that he expects the bill to move through committees and the House fairly quickly. "Assuming the Senate will take it up," Hardister hopes lawmakers could pass the bill by early March.

On Jan. 31, Hardister told the News & Record he was considering legislation to end the ongoing standoff between the school board and the county GOP.

Robert Joyce, a professor at the School of Government at UNC-Chapel Hill, assured Hardister in an email Wednesday that the bill would help resolve any ambiguity "and makes clear that the board must fill the vacancy with the person named by the party executive committee."

Tillman, who represented District 3 on the school board, was elected to represent that same district as a county commissioner and was sworn into the role in December, leaving a vacancy. He had two years left in his four-year term.

Because Tillman was elected as a Republican, state law required the school board to consult the Guilford County Republican Party’s Executive Committee and then appoint the person they recommended to fill out his term. Only Executive Committee members who represent precincts fully or partly located in Tillman’s district could vote on whom to send to the school board.

Hardister said that his bill aims to clarify that as long as the party's nominee meets all the legal requirements to serve and the party correctly followed all of the procedural steps, that nominee should be seated.

"This is not subjective," he said. "This is about the legal process."