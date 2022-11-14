 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Have you seen this man? He's been missing since September and Guilford deputies are asking for help finding him.

Stuart Lee Carter

Carter

 Guilford County Sheriff's Office

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Sheriff Danny H. Rogers is asking for the public's help in finding a 50-year-old man who has been missing for nearly two months.

Stuart Lee Carter is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He was last seen Sept. 20 possibly wearing blue jeans with holes, black Champion shoes, a polo shirt with a diamond pattern design, and an orange baseball hat, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Carter is known to frequent the following areas in Greensboro: Old Julian Road, Alamance Church Road and Summit Avenue.

Anyone with information about Carter is asked to call Detective J.M. Allen at 336-641-2799 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

