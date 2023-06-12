GREENSBORO- North Carolina has a new state trail.

The Haw River State Trail is not completed, but as envisioned, the "paddle, hiking, and multiuse trail" would run through Rockingham, Guilford, Alamance, Orange, and Chatham counties.

It would link Haw River State Park, which sits on the boundary of Guilford and Rockingham counties, and Jordan Lake State Recreation Area, which is in Chatham County.

The law establishing the trail calls for the state to, "support, promote, encourage, and facilitate the establishment of trail segments on State park lands and on lands of other federal, State, local and private landowners."

It passed the NC House and Senate unanimously and was signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper on Saturday.

The current Haw River Trail Partnership includes 11 local governments, plus the state. According to the partnership's website, over 20 miles of land trail are open to the public in Alamance County. The website provides maps of existing trails and boat access points for interested hikers and paddlers.