GREENSBORO — The vision: a more than 70-mile trail running along most of the length of the Haw River.

The reality: a decades-long, turtle’s pace to persuade landowners to allow access.

Right now, that quest is getting a moment in the sun.

Last weekend, Gov. Roy Cooper signed a law, passed unanimously by both sides of the state legislature, that authorizes the Haw River Trail as the newest of 13 state trails.

It’s an effort that’s fueled by appreciation of the river’s history, wildlife and natural beauty.

“When I was a youth, I grew up on the banks of the Haw River and spent many an afternoon exploring after school,” said state Rep. Stephen Ross, one of the legislation’s sponsors. “I grew up just loving the river.”

There’s about 20 miles of trail currently built in Alamance County. When completed, the trail would run through several other counties. It would link Haw River State Park, which sits on the boundary of Guilford and Rockingham counties, and Jordan Lake State Recreation Area, which is in Chatham County.

Becoming a state trail offers up additional funding opportunities and increases the project’s credibility, leaders of the effort say.

But responsibility for the trail will remain with the Haw River Trail Partnership and its members, which include 11 local governments, plus the state, with Alamance County taking a leading role.

Likewise, the work of buying and seeking donations of land access or ownership for the trail continues with persistence and patience.

“It could be 10 years. It could be 50 more years. No way to know how it’s going to happen,” said Nolan Carter, the coordinator of the Haw River State Trail.

On Wednesday, Carter and Brian Baker, the assistant county manager of Alamance County, showed off a section of the trail. As they walked, a turtle plopped off its log into the water, and a heron took to the air.

Minutes before setting out, Carter had filmed a muskrat swimming near a downed tree branch, swishing it’s tail in the water before diving below the surface.

“Along the river we have muskrats, otters, beavers — mammals that are very indicative that the water quality is in great shape,” Carter said.

As Baker put it: “It’s not a beaver problem, it’s a beaver blessing.”

Back in 2006, Baker was itching to get out of being a lawyer and into the world of conservation, so he took a job as the first-ever Haw River Trail coordinator, commuting more than an hour from Winston-Salem.

Groups at that point had started to align, Baker said. There was interest from Elon University in conserving the Haw, Alamance County wanted to provide recreational opportunities along the river and the state envisioned a new section of Mountain-to-Sea Trail — an epic project working to link North Carolina’s mountains with its coast by foot path.

“We went around and started talking to landowners about their feelings about the river and whether they wanted to conserve their property,” Baker said. “And the answer was pretty universally, ‘no.’”

The river, he added, had a terrible reputation for being polluted from mills and industry. But by 2006, the Haw was in pretty good shape with the Clean Water Act having taken care of most of the pollution issues.

Using riverside property donated by George and Jerrie Nall, the first mile of trail was built with the help of inmates from Dan River Prison.

“They were a good group, fortunately,” Baker said, though these days they rely on volunteer support for trail building.

Bit by bit, at an average of maybe a mile or so per year, the trail expanded. That’s actually pretty fast for this sort of effort, according to Carter and Baker.

“We built a new park on the river pretty much every year for 10 years,” Baker said.

And every park they built, Baker said, got popular quickly.

“It was really a matter of figuring out a way to get people to the river to change their opinions,” he said. “Let the river sell itself.”