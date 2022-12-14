Hayes-Greene reelected as chair of Guilford school board; Jenkins vice chairwoman

GREENSBORO — Guilford County school board members elected Deena Hayes-Greene and Bettye Jenkins as their chairwoman and vice chairwoman on Tuesday.
Hayes-Greene, who represents District 8, has served on the board since 2002 and been chairwoman since 2018.
Jenkins, who represents District 7, is new to the vice chairwoman role. She has served on the board since December 2020. Both women are Democrats.
The leadership votes on Tuesday followed the swearing in of board members elected in November's general elections. Republican Crissy Pratt and Democrat Alan Sherouse were sworn in for the first time, alongside Hayes-Greene and Republican Linda Welborn, who were both reelected.