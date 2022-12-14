 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hayes-Greene reelected as chair of Guilford school board; Jenkins vice chairwoman

  • 0

GREENSBORO — Guilford County school board members elected Deena Hayes-Greene and Bettye Jenkins as their chairwoman and vice chairwoman on Tuesday. 

Hayes-Greene, who represents District 8, has served on the board since 2002 and been chairwoman since 2018. 

Jenkins, who represents District 7, is new to the vice chairwoman role. She has served on the board since December 2020. Both women are Democrats. 

The leadership votes on Tuesday followed the swearing in of board members elected in November's general elections. Republican Crissy Pratt and Democrat Alan Sherouse were sworn in for the first time, alongside Hayes-Greene and Republican Linda Welborn, who were both reelected. 

Deena Hayes (horizontal)

Deena Hayes-Greene 

 Andrew Krech, News & Record

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

UK's only polar bear celebrates first birthday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert