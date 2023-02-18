David Wilson is already thinking about how he can improve civic engagement at Winston-Salem State University after speaking before lawmakers Wednesday in Raleigh for HBCU Advocacy Day.

The event was designed to encourage lawmakers to support the state’s historically Black colleges and universities through adequate funding and policies “that respect the rights of HBCU students to have a voice in our democracy,” according to a news release from Common Cause NC, an advocacy group based in Raleigh.

Wilson was among eight HBCU students who spoke during a news conference that afternoon in the Legislative Building. He wants his peers on campus to learn more about elections and the importance of voting for leaders who will be making decisions for their communities.

“Be aware of the political world. It definitely does affect us,” Wilson said Thursday. “Speak out, speak up. We do matter.”

Wilson described the feeling on Wednesday of standing in unity with more than 40 other HBCU students gathered around the podium to support one another.

“It was heartwarming,” he said. “I personally admire their efforts. It was very inspiring to me.”

Addressing lawmakers were students from N.C. A&T, Elizabeth City State University and Livingstone College among many others.

A&T senior Lindsey Dodson spoke at Wednesday’s event and reflected on her desire to be involved.

“It is important to me to speak to lawmakers because in a democracy it is our job, the people, to advocate for the things we want to change,” said Dodson, 22, on Friday.

Dodson, a biology pre-med student from Atlanta, said she hopes the students’ visit “re-shifted” lawmakers’ perspective on major issues that affect the community and American households on a daily basis.

“Sometimes those in a position of power lose their sense of relatability,” Dodson said. “I hope hearing our stories reignited their passion to effectively advocate for everyone regardless of their circumstances.”

Wilson, who is a 19-year-old sophomore from Charlotte majoring in mathematics, said he enjoyed meeting legislators.

“They were ready to listen, so that was good,” he said. “I did appreciate that.”

Wilson and Dodson both felt like their voices were heard.

“I walked away from Advocacy Day knowing that our representatives care about what we have to say,” Dodson said. “Our visit opened my eyes to see that speaking with elected officials is not as intimidating as it seemed.”