'He still has the gun': 911 calls reveal urgency for help after High Point killings

HIGH POINT — Calls by neighbors to 911 early Saturday show the urgency with which a young man and woman tried to get help after escaping a home where five people would die by gunfire that morning.

'He still has the gun' Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 23-year-old man and 25-year-old woman quickly escaped the home without time to grab warm clothes or anything else. He was wearing shorts, and she was wearing a shirt, shorts and socks, neighbors told 911 dispatchers as they relayed alarming information from the couple.

'Someone's trying to kill them' Your browser does not support the audio element.

"Somebody was shot in the house," one neighbor told a dispatcher.

In one of the 911 calls, the man tells a neighbor that the person with the gun is his father.

'Someone's been shot' Your browser does not support the audio element.

According to High Point police, 45-year-old Robert Jeffrey Crayton Jr. shot his wife, Athalia A. Crayton, 46, and Kasin Crayton, 18, in their home in the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive. Also killed were a 10- and 16-year-old, who police said they would not identify because of their ages.

Several different neighbors were willing to call police on the pair's behalf, but no one knew them well enough to allow them take shelter inside. They stood on a neighbor's porch until the first police officers arrived on scene.

— This is a developing story. Check back for updates.