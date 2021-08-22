GREENSBORO — As Shirley Taylor walked down the aisle of Bethel AME Church on her daddy's arm, her Henry stood waiting at the altar.

"He was smiling and I thought he might be thinking, 'Here comes my future wife,' " Shirley Taylor Frye recalled recently. "When I got to the altar, close enough to him, he whispered to me and said, 'Shirley, you know they wouldn't let me register to vote today.'"

She laughs while remembering, and then lets him pick up the rest of the story — and he does so while mimicking her words and whisper the day she stood there in her flowing white gown before the preacher.

"Can we talk about it later?" he said, as she said then, with the same whisper, and now he's laughing with his wife.

The moment, 65 years ago this month, is a love story and part history lesson of what's to come.

"They still dance in the kitchen and hold hands and kiss," said misty-eyed granddaughter Whitney Frye, an attorney and the director of USA Basketball's SafeSport initiative. "They have date night every Wednesday."

As a dynamic duo, history makers or even worker bees — as they've been called — he would go on to serve as the first Black chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court. The YWCA bears her name. Their impact in ways big and small are well known not because they seek credit, but because they don't. He is low-key and deliberate though he always did his homework, whether it was trying a case or organizing a bank. She is gregarious, saying what she thinks. Yet she likes to be in the background getting things done and helping others reach their goals. Those 65 years also matter to their community and country because of the legacy that came from it.

Back in 1952, however, the two were high school valedictorians from small-town America pursuing big dreams at N.C. A&T.

Someone like that

Had everything gone as scheduled, Edith Shirley Taylor would have gone to N.C. Central University in Durham.

Her father, a hog farmer who also grew tobacco in Fremont, a town in Wayne County, could not afford to send her and her older sister to college at the same time.

The third of five children, she had graduated high school at the age of 15.

She bided the time waiting tables at a barbecue restaurant in Goldsboro. When the owner opened another restaurant in Greensboro, he wanted her to move to the Gate City and be his head waitress.

Edith Shirley Taylor Edith Shirley Taylor was named "best speaker" during the annual freshmen-sophomore debate — with her future husband on the other team.

Her parents approved the move, but only after seeing where their daughter would live.

In April 1950, Shirley Taylor moved into the home of Bessie Lee, a school cafeteria manager who lived on Benbow Road.

It was Lee who suggested she think about A&T because it was larger.

She would be a year behind Henry E. Frye, then a sophomore.

The eighth of 12 children and the son of a farmer and sawmill operator, Frye was from Ellerbe in Richmond County.

At A&T he studied chemistry and biology and joined the ROTC.

He was also on the 1950 sophomore debate team that went up against a freshman team that included Shirley Taylor. The freshman-sophomore debate was an annual event and the sophomores won that year, although Shirley Taylor was named Best Speaker.

The clean-cut Henry Frye wouldn't catch her eye until Beta Kappa Chi, an honor society for chemistry and biology majors, held a party at the Magnolia House. At the time it was a bed and breakfast for Black travelers in the segregated South and a place for celebrations and other formal events. Both Henry Frye and her date were members of the honor society. Henry was also in her economic geography class.

That night, the date got drunk and passed out.

"I was embarrassed," she recalled. "As I scanned the room, Henry was playing cards and drinking a Coke, laughing about winning and enjoying himself. I said to myself, 'Wouldn't it be wonderful to date someone like that.' "

At that time, Henry Frye didn't have a steady girlfriend.

The member of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity also didn't have a date for the upcoming Kappa Sweetheart Ball.

"I said the next decent looking girl I see I'm going to ask her for a date," he told himself while on campus one day. "And here comes Shirley."

She was smart, personable, stylish, worked on the school newspaper and had pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha.

And sure enough he asked.

Shirley and Henry Frye Henry and Shirley Frye pose for a portrait at the Magnolia House in Greensboro on Thursday.

She intended to only make him wait for a "yes" for a day — "Anytime a guy asked me out I had to do some research on him" — but then he ended up not returning to their economic geography class for several days because of a bad cold.

That first date — Oct. 11, 1952 — was the day before her birthday.

At the dance, he started to realize there was something different about Shirley. Other girls he had invited to dances were clingy. He liked to dance with different people.

"She danced with other people," Henry Frye said of the ease at which she socialized. "She acted like I would like my girlfriend to act."

But he would not ask her out again for another three weeks.

"I kept saying what in the world did I do that was so wrong?" she said.

He was just studying.

On the next date, they went to the movies.

"But when he reached in his pocket to pay, he looked at me," she said.

He had forgotten that he had given what he had in his pocket to his fraternity brother to help out with a project.

"I don't know whether she thought I was a cheapskate or what," he said.

She wasn't about to pay. Her mother had always told her that when she went out on a date that she should always keep enough money in her pocket to get back home on her own.

"So we went across the street to McNair Drug Store and got milkshakes," she said.

It did not damper her enthusiasm.

"I really enjoyed his company because he was the first guy I ever dated that I didn't have to use my left arm to push him away from me," she said with a knowing laugh. "He was a perfect gentleman."

'That makes us even'

Shirley and Henry Frye Henry and Shirley Frye pose together at the Magnolia House in Greensboro on Thursday.

Whitney Frye and the other grandchildren have heard those courtship stories "20-some trillion" times from their both 89-year-old "Papa" and "Grandma Shirley." They never get old to them.

Shirley thought she was his "girl" by 1953, but Henry Frye had not asked her to the ROTC Ball, which was a major campus event.

A good friend of his was a good friend of hers, and mentioned he would "check with Frye" to see what's going on.

He stopped by after talking to the friend, to say no, he had not planned to take her.

"He said, 'Well I'm not inviting you,' " she remembered.

Another girl at Bennett College had previously invited him to a Junior-Senior Prom, and he promised to invite her to the ROTC Ball.

"And I don't break promises," he told her.

She told him it was OK.

"Naturally, I was upset about it," she said.

She was not living on campus but ended up having a reason to be on campus that same night when she was invited to be a judge for the North Carolina Negro High School Debate Competition at A&T.

She got to campus early and sat on one of the pillars in front of Murphy Hall to inconspicuously get a look at her Henry and his date.

"I look up and here they come walking," she tells it. "He was so good looking in his Air Force uniform."

And then their eyes met.

Henry Frye Henry Frye was a member of the ROTC at N.C. A&T. He graduated with a degree in biology and a double minor in chemistry and air science.

"I said what in the world is she doing sitting up there," Frye asked himself.

"I said, 'Hello Mr. Frye. I hope you enjoy the ball.' He said,'Thank you, I'm sure I will.'"

She didn't appreciate it then, but she does now.

"I respect it now, because Henry does not break promises," she said. "Whatever he says he's going to do he will follow through on it."

As they grew serious while dating, she would often say, "Henry, I love you."

"That makes us even," was his consistent response.

She was verbal. He believed actions speak louder than words.

'The rest of our lives'

Shirley and Henry Frye Henry and Shirley Frye sit hand in hand Thursday on the back porch of the Magnolia House in Greensboro. Shirley first noticed Henry, her husba…

Shirley Taylor finished her degree in English and education in three years and they both graduated with honors in 1953. Henry Frye had earned a degree in biology with a double minor in chemistry and air science. After graduation, he went on to the Air Force and was stationed in Japan and Korea during the Korean War. Shirley wrote him daily letters on special, scented stationary she only used for him.

“Mostly about what was going on back home," she said.

Sometimes he'd only get the mail once a week.

“The mailman got to the place where he would call me and say, 'Lieutenant, you got three of those good-smelling letters here from E. Shirley,” Henry Frye recalled.

She had signed her name E. Shirley because she didn't like Edith, her first name. And E. Shirley is what he called her.

When he finished his tour in 1956 with the rank of captain, he had moved back home to Ellerbe with his parents as he looked for a job.

He also told Shirley that February that the drives to Greensboro, where she was now an elementary school teacher, were getting to be a bit expensive so he wouldn't be coming as much.

The following weekend, back in Ellerbe, his mother found him pacing throughout the house.

"You thinking about E. Shirley?" she asked.

He told her yes and she told him to go see her.

He called and asked Shirley if she were available.

She said yes.

"He said, 'I'm coming to Greensboro and when I get there we should decide on whether we are going to spend the rest of our lives together,' " she said.

And sure enough, after going to a basketball game on the A&T campus, they did.

"We came back and sat out in front of my residence an hour and half and he was giving me his philosophy of life for marriage," she said.

"Every question that he asked me, I said yes to it, including his wanting 12 children, like his parents," she said. "I knew I would be able to negotiate that."

She picked a date a year from that night.

"I can't wait that long," he told her.

They compromised on Aug. 25, 1956, with the rehearsal dinner at the Magnolia House.

And on that date, as the minister stood there and she softly spoke her vows, Frye looked down at her and told her to speak up.

"She was trying to be cute," Frye said, with his signature good-natured ribbing. "I said you need to let people know you want to marry me."

Erasing vestiges of Jim Crow

Frye still had unfinished business on that other front.

What he should have been asked to do while trying to register to vote in his rural North Carolina hometown in 1956, was read and write a section of the Constitution to the satisfaction of the registrar.

He had been asked unnecessary questions, such as three signers of the Declaration of Independence. It was a well-known tactic to prevent Black people from voting.

Henry Frye accomplished a lot of firsts. He was the first Black person to Henry Frye has accomplished a lot of firsts with Shirley Frye at his side, including as the first black assistant U.S. attorney in the state. …

Now Shirley Frye, she had only asked two things of him as they wed: One was not to take her back to Ellerbe to live. The other was not to get involved in politics.

"I said, I don't know whether I could take it if someone were to criticize you," she recalled.

People criticize what you do and don't do, he told her.

"What you are going to have to do is do what you think is right and get a thick skin and not allow it to bother you," he said.

She would follow her own parents' example.

"I said I was going to support Henry in whatever goals he had," Shirley Frye said, "and that I could find something I could do that would make me happy at the same time."

A month after they married he enrolled in UNC's law school to challenge wrongs, such as the literacy test, and would be the first African American to enroll as a first-year student.

Frye graduated in June of 1959, and their first son, Henry, Jr., came that July. Harlan would later follow.

He came home one day with about 10 names of people he had gotten who could help her around the house.

He told her she wouldn't have to work.

She felt like she had something to offer her community.

"They feed off each other," said Whitney Frye, the granddaughter, "but they give each other space."

That would be important to their community and country as their passions took root.

In 1963, he would be asked by U.S. Attorney General Robert Kennedy's administration — looking to put more Black attorneys on their team — to serve as an assistant U.S. attorney, making him one of the nation's first African Americans to do so.

After returning to private practice and signing on as an instructor at N.C. Central's law school, he took his first run at politics.

After an unsuccessful attempt, he again ran for an N.C. House seat in 1968 and won, making him the first African American elected to the General Assembly since 1899.

And as with his methodical approach to everything, Frye got to work drumming up support for abolishing that segregation-era literacy test. He made a list of the 119 other legislators in the General Assembly, with columns denoting "yes," "no," and "undecided."

He didn't want a constitutional amendment abolishing the literacy test to go before a committee unless it had enough votes to survive.

"If they said yes, I marked it down," he said. "Very few did. Most of them said, 'I have to think about it.' The general feeling among people was, I'm wasting my time. 'You won't get that through the House or the Senate.' Frankly, I had some doubts myself."

Some said if they voted to end the test, they wouldn't get reelected back home.

One legislator took the floor during a debate to say that race had nothing to do with the test.

The bill passed the House after Frye shared his personal example but would not pass the Senate. Literacy tests were later banned by the federal government in 1965 when Congress passed the Voting Rights Act, so they are no longer enforceable. A bipartisan bill was introduced earlier this year to symbolically remove the language from the North Carolina constitution.

Still, Frye's efforts were not without results during a career of firsts and challenging vestiges of Jim Crow law. And seeing it pass the House was fulfilling.

"It strengthened my belief in democracy," Frye said.

He also brought attention to issues that others might not think of, such as co-authoring legislation that mandated funding for education, research and limited treatment of sickle cell disease, a painful genetic condition that disproportionately afflicted minorities.

Over the years his interests varied but his intentions remained people-focused.

Frye would, for example, organize and serve as president of Greensboro National Bank, which was the first African American owned bank in the city.

He served six terms in the House and later, a term in the Senate.

Then-Gov. Jim Hunt called him on a Sunday morning in 1983, asking if he would serve as an associate justice on the state's highest court, making him the first Black person to do so. In 1999, Hunt appointed him chief justice to replace retiring Justice Burley Mitchell, making him the 25th and first Black chief justice in the state.

In administering the oath before prominent politicians and scores of A&T Aggies, Associate Justice Sarah Parker called her colleague "a scholarly, thoughtful, fair-minded jurist."

Few people knew that Frye would often leave court to go teach a child how to read as part of a tutoring program.

Years later, an iconic photo would show Frye and then-President Barack Obama in an embrace.

"I was turned away from registering to vote in the 1950s," he said to a cheering Greensboro crowd, "now I'm introducing the president."

Through issues to solutions

Shirley Frye gave back to the community Shirley Frye, being honored here as the 2017 "Woman of the Year," is known for her ability to lead groups through issues to solutions.

Shirley Frye maintained her sense of identity outside of being "Justice Frye's wife."

After getting a master's degree in psychology and special education from Syracuse University, she taught mentally-disabled children and was fueled by watching them reach successes they had not seen before.

She had planned to work on a doctorate, but instead focused on issues in her community.

Her method was to choose something she really loved and cared about. To learn everything she could about whatever it was, then put her heart into working on it, and if changes needed to be made, to put her work into doing those things.

Known for her ability to lead groups through issues to solutions, she has done so in ways that touch the whole community.

She led the merger in 1970 of the city's two segregated YWCAs, serving as the new organization's first president and what would become a model for other communities across the country.

The merged group became the first civic organization in Greensboro to integrate its board, staff, membership and programs.

She drew the attention of the national YWCA board, which led to her chairing the International YWCA Convention in 1985.

In 1971, she had worked on an advisory committee here that smoothed the way for desegregating city schools.

Over the years, the one-time "Woman of the Year," has chaired the center city master plan steering committee of Action Greensboro, a nonprofit group that's trying to bring more jobs to Greensboro. She has served on the former Greensboro City Schools Board of Education and in leadership roles on the boards of United Arts Council of Greensboro and United Way of Greater Greensboro.

Long involved with organizations such as Action Greensboro and the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation, she has chaired the N.C. A&T Real Estate Foundation Board and served on the board of trustees for High Point University.

During this time, she also worked in positions that appealed to her — she intentionally did not stay in a job for more than 10 years — including executive positions at A&T and Bennett College and as vice president of community relations for the Greensboro CBS affiliate WFMY-Channel 2.

An endowed scholarship in her name at A&T considers scholarship, leadership, community service, exceptional talent and financial need.

At the unveiling of her name on the YWCA building — easily visible to the 32,000 motorists passing daily pre-COVID-19 on East Wendover Avenue — Yvonne Johnson said it had been Frye, her Girl Scout leader, who had helped to instill in her the confidence that would lead her to serve as Greensboro's first Black mayor.

“You’ve got one fine wife there,” Greensboro Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann told Henry Frye after the announcement.

“Thank you for recognizing that,” he responded with a smile.

Sings to her each day

Shirley and Henry Frye Henry and Shirley Frye kiss at the Magnolia House in Greensboro on Thursday.

For the 34-plus years that Henry Frye was involved in politics that had him in Raleigh, the Fryes did not live together seven days straight.

Henry Frye left Greensboro on Mondays and came back on Fridays. The weekends were always family time, and that included a lot of competitive ping pong with the boys and Shirley.

In some ways the two were opposites.

When he walks across a room he might calculate how many steps it will take him, a writer once penned, while she might just jump and worry later about where she comes down.

They lived by the promise of never going to sleep mad with each other.

He still sings to her each day.

"Some people say and I've disagreed that marriage is a 50-50 proposition," Henry Frye said. "It's 100%, 100%."

They remain influencers.

News cameras followed them earlier this year getting the COVID-19 vaccine in January.

Henry Frye looks back and calls the past 65 years "exciting."

Shirley Frye pauses.

"It’s been a great 65 years because Henry has never forgotten me," she said of the marriage. "I think about all the things he has done. I have always come first."

And even as they stood at the altar that day in 1956, with his bride looking up at him, there was no more talk of "we're even."

"I love you, Shirley," he said to her that day, and every day after.

And he well knows, Shirley loves Henry.

