GREENSBORO — The free healing-arts program Louise Grape founded in a church basement 15 years ago has since served 20,000 cancer patients, family members, caregivers, and health professionals.

The nonprofit Hirsch Wellness Network, now housed in a modern, glass-enclosed studio in Revolution Mill, currently provides programs from painting to meditation in its studio, online, at community locations such as Triad Yoga, and at Cone Health locations.

The inspiration came from four generations of women in Grape’s family.

Grape, who works in the furniture design industry and ran the program as a volunteer, lost her mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to cancer. Then her sister. She had herself fought breast cancer twice when she founded the wellness group to offer needed emotional support in a unique way to those affected by cancer.

Over the past few years, she and her board raised enough money to hire the group’s first paid executive director. Clay Thornton, who has spent much of his career working at nonprofits, started this summer. And Grape, who ran the day-to-day operations without pay since its founding, is now taking a back seat as the program continued to thrive even through the Covid era.

“For quite a while now, it’s belonged to the people who teach the classes, the people who attend the classes,” Grape said of watching the program catch on and the new leadership. “If I’ve been at the front of the train waving everybody in, now I’m back in the caboose saying, ‘You’ve got it. I’m back here if you need me—but keep going. ‘ “

****

Workers are busy hanging paintings for the group’s annual “Art Lives Here” silent auction starting Monday that includes artist-donated pottery, jewelry and even scarves.

“Tell a friend,” Grape said of the boxes and boxes of items still to be opened.

Money raised from the auction helps maintain the Healing Arts programming and classes at no cost to cancer patients in treatment, survivors, caregivers, and medical staff.

The donated works of art — nearly 250 pieces from 134 artists — go on exhibit from 3-6 p.m. through Sept. 29 at the group’s 1250 Revolution Mill Drive office, suite 130. The fundraiser culminates with a gala gathering on Sept. 30 at the studio, featuring music, food and beverages as guests view and bid on the art.

Jane and Dr. Randy Jackson, a radiologist who has worked primarily with screenings for cancer, are the honorary chairs.

The program currently offers about 35 classes per month with 300 to 400 participants.

More recently, that’s included a nurses’ retreat, in which Cone oncology nurses take part in a daylong resilience training, and a partnership with the Sisters Network for African American women with breast cancer, that’s drawn over 50 participants.

“We are growing in ways I couldn’t have imagined,” Grape said.

Grape was just 9 when her mother, an artist in her 30s, lost the battle with breast cancer.

“Her friends, artists, were her support,” Grape said.

Years later, Grape got the same diagnosis in her 30s. She had to look at fighting cancer in a different way.

“I was like, this is my body, I can’t think of it as the enemy,” Grape said.

In looking for ways to process what was happening to her, she remembered how working on her art made her mother feel.

She could barely draw a stick figure. But she realized that for one person art might be painting a picture, but another could get the same joy out of sculpting or a tap-dancing class. Or embroidery or journaling.

During her sister’s eight-year battle with ovarian cancer, Grape discovered The Creative Center in New York City, which had a healing art program for cancer patients. And then she found others.

“I kept thinking there are other people who might need that,” Grape said. “I felt like I was being called to do this.”

She gathered her friends and started with a few classes in the basement of Presbyterian Church of the Covenant.

“I knew I wanted it to be free,” Grape said. “Even with insurance, you are going to have debt fighting cancer.”

And it caught on.

Board members include the former chief financial officer of an arts foundation and others who have run big operations, healthcare professionals and cancer survivors.

Donations allowed Grape and the board to hire instructors for classes, which remained free.

“We get referrals from cancer centers,” Grape said.

The medical and spiritual community see it as an additional resource, she said.

“I think art helps to give you some kind of control because you are in control when you create,” said Jacqui Mehring, a survivor and arts instructor who started with tapestry classes and now embroidery on magnolia leaves, among other things.

“I think the hardest thing for people who don’t have that diagnosis to understand is that everyone just wants to have a normal life.”

And cancer is often not a part of the conversation during classes.

It is also not the piece of art someone may be painting, but the process of stroking on a canvas and being reminded they are more than their diagnosis, Mehring said.

Of course, people meet others who are in treatment or maybe remission. They may share stories, but they also talk about the weather. Or maybe exchange recipes. Or sit and take in the laughter that takes place — and there’s a lot of that, said Dr. Lynn Smith, a board member, cancer survivor and retired OBGYN.

“It’s an elixir of sorts,” Smith said.

The onset of Covid required the programs to go online — with unexpected results.

“We thought it was going to shut the doors,” Grape said.

Her team members used their skills to start classes online.

Some people who were not really well would sit in their beds for classes, wanting to be a part of it but not having to turn on the camera facing them.

For some classes, they sent out individual art kits for three years. People outside the area were taking part in other classes.

Grape realized there was so much more potential with what the nonprofit could do, especially with more funding. And having a full-time executive director.

“It’s a passion but it’s also definitely running a business,” Grape said. “I know I’ve taken it as far as I can. And Clay is awesome.”

****

Now Clay Thornton is answering the phones, working with the instructors and handling bookkeeping. Encouraging callers seeking information to try a class.

Grape wasn’t a part of the process of hiring Clay, but she instantly had a good feeling about the board’s decision.

“He comes with a career of nonprofit experience,” Grape said. “He has know-how and I love that.”

Thornton was hired after a nationwide search but worked at the Southeastern Theater Conference, which was also based in Revolution Mill. He often noticed the arts classes through the windows and was drawn to the group’s work. Cancer had touched his family and the nonprofit’s work resonated with him. He later became a member of the board, and when the new position opened in July, he applied.

“The number of volunteers that stay glued to this organization for all the right reasons is impressive to me,” Thornton said.

Thornton also works with a part-time marketing director, a team of contracted instructors and a program manager.

He hopes to make the project more visible and help to market its mission to those who can help with its growth.

“This,” he said, “is a community resource.”