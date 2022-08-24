Health officials tracking increase in monkeypox cases, but see statewide COVID-19 metrics decline

State data released Wednesday shows that newly reported COVID-19 cases, hospital admissions and emergency room visits — as well as virus particles in wastewater — have all declined.

That's as local health officials are reporting an increasing number of monkeypox cases — 19 so far among Guilford County residents — while also preparing for the upcoming flu season.

Locally, there were 204 new reported COVID-19 infections for a total of 2,449 active cases on Wednesday and no new deaths. The single-day rate of tests coming back positive is 28.7%, according to the Guilford County Health Department.

Dr. Cynthia Snider of Cone Health urges residents to remain aware of risks and protect themselves and loved ones. In Cone Health hospitals on Wednesday, 72 patients were hospitalized with the coronavirus.

"As summer winds down, we are going to do more things indoors. That ushers in flu season, respiratory infections and may make it easier for COVID-19 to spread," Snider said.

She suggests getting a COVID-19 booster if you are in a high-risk group or are around others who are. She also advises anyone at risk of monkeypox to consider getting vaccinated, and urges residents to get a flu shot as those become available in the community.

"It has been a bad flu season in Australia and what happens in their flu season often happens in ours," Snider said. "I know we have all heard it, but not getting too close to people, keeping our hands clean, wearing a mask when appropriate and getting vaccinated are easy steps we can take to stay healthy."

A spokeswoman for the Guilford County Health Department said state officials tend to track flu cases between October and May.

"We encourage the community to begin thinking about getting their yearly flu vaccine to make sure that they are prepared," Kenya Smith Godette of the health department said Wednesday.

She said residents can call the health department at 336-641-3245 to check on the availability of flu vaccines and schedule an appointment.

The health department has also been working with state health officials and surrounding counties to ensure there is enough monkeypox vaccine for those who need it and qualify for it.

North Carolina has reported a total of 265 monkeypox cases as of Wednesday, according to the latest data from state health officials.

Latest statewide COVID data

As for newly reported COVID-19 cases, North Carolina saw the number drop to 21,567 during the week ending Aug. 20 — down from 26,840 the previous week, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The percentage of all emergency room visits statewide for patients with coronavirus symptoms dropped from 6.6% to 5.8% during the week ending Aug. 20, according to the state report.

At least 1,259 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals during the week ending Aug. 20. That’s down from 1,317 the previous week.

Another metric that health experts are watching closely is the number of COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater, which has been shown to be an early indicator of how quickly the virus may spread without relying on individual test results.

In the state’s latest report, 20.4 million coronavirus particles were found in wastewater samples during the week ending Aug. 17 — down from 28.2 million the week prior.

By comparison, 100 million COVID-19 particles were found in wastewater samples in late January during the peak of the omicron surge.