GREENSBORO — Look, sniff, do not touch.

That is the situation — for now — for Haji and Mekita.

The NC Zoo in Asheboro announced Thursday that Haji, its new lion, is now on display outdoors, and more easily viewable to guests.

The 3-year-old male, who first arrived at the world’s largest natural habitat Zoo in December, is the intended companion for 13-year-old Mekita, the zoo’s other lion.

Haji and Mekita are currently alternating time in the zoo’s outdoor habitat. Visitors who especially want to see Haji are welcome to call the zoo to learn if he will be on display on a given day.

For two carnivores like Haji and Mekita, the zoo’s method is to introduce them to each other slowly and monitor the situation, to hopefully avoid the possibility of violence.

Keepers are pleased with how the two have interacted though caging and mesh barriers. The sounds they are making to each other are a good sign and the zoo is hopeful they will eventually roam the habitat together.

Zoo spokeswoman Deborah Fuchs said Mekita is on the older side of cub-bearing age and there is no recommendation or plan right now to breed these two lions. Haji was chosen to be a social partner to her, not a father to her offspring.

Lions are social animals and Mekita had been half of a bonded pair.

Mekita and her previous mate, Reilly, had a litter of cubs in 2014. He died in August at the age of 23, leaving her as the only lion.

According to the zoo, lions usually live about 10 to 15 years in the wild. Under human care, the average for male lions is 17 years.

Haji, who weighs 400 pounds, came from the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans.

He is recognizable by his mane, which is still coming in and growing out faster at the top, giving him a bit of the appearance of a mohawk, Fuchs said.

“The keepers have said he’s just a really smart boy,” she said. “They are already in love with him.”