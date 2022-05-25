 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Heavy hearts: Greensboro grieves alongside the nation over Texas school shooting

First Presbyterian Church held a prayer service for shooing in Texas

GREENSBORO — Words like "grieving parents" and "heavy hearts" permeated the silence during open prayer at First Presbyterian Church at a noon vigil today, as the community again gathered after an unimaginable crime.

Prayers

People stand and sing a special hymn during the prayer service remembering Tuesday's school shootings in Texas at First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

It was the day after an 18-year-old gunman was accused of entering an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and shooting indiscriminately, leaving 19 children and two adults dead and a 17 others injured. The gunman was shot by police.

Cameras showed parents and family members in the small community on Tuesday arriving in hopes of finding their own child alive, with some leaving doubled-over in pain.

Gone was someone's child, grandchild, neighbor and friend.

"Grief and grief and grief," the Rev. Jill Duffield said of the aftermath, with her own voice breaking at times.

That the shooting happened at a school seemed especially cruel. The school year would have been over within days, according to police.

Prayers

People embrace after a prayer service remembering Tuesday's school shootings in Texas at First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Those gathered in the Greensboro sanctuary wiped away tears and sighed at times, slowly shaking their heads. Duffield spoke of those Texas parents burying their children as the latest cry for God's intervention to help prevent such tragedies.

"It is painfully evident we cannot save ourselves," Duffield prayed.

People in the sanctuary sang the words to "God, Our Nation Feels the Loss," a song written in the aftermath of Tuesday's shooting by Carolyn Winfrey Gillette, a Presbyterian pastor in Philadelphia.

The lyrics spoke of the loss felt by the nation, of children paying for the cost of violence that has become acceptable. And how it cannot go on.

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

