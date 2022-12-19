Heavy smoke in Greensboro today may be due to live fire training

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Fire Department plans to conduct live fire training from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at 600 Hyde Drive, according to a news release.

Heavy amounts of smoke may be present in the area, but should not pose hazards to the public, the fire department said.

These exercises will be for the fire recruits that make up the 77th Greensboro Fire Department recruit class.  All structures used for live fire training by the Greensboro Fire Department comply with state air quality and public health regulations, according to the release.

Live fire training provides the opportunity for firefighters to practice and gain experience in fire control and extinguishment.

