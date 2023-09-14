MORE FAIR DAYS: If you want to ride rides, eat unusual fried foods and do things to win prizes, then you’re in luck. The Central Carolina Fair continues through Sunday in the Greensboro Coliseum Complex parking lot. Regular admission is $6. Today, it’s $1 for admission, $1 for parking, $1 for each ride and $1 for select food items. On Saturday, admission is $15, and everybody gets an unlimited ride wristband, which is good until 5 p.m. For more information, visit greensborocoliseum.com/fair.