Here are some upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the Triad area

Cone Health is offering a series of mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout local communities.
Upcoming clinics are:
Monday
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., MedCenter High Point Outpatient Pharmacy.
• 9 a.m.-noon, CityGate Dream Center, 1423 N. Church St., Burlington.
• 2-4:30 p.m., Mayco Bigelow Community Center, 849 Sharpe Road, Burlington.
Tuesday
• 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., N.C. A&T, 200 N. Benbow Road, Greensboro.
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Alamance Regional Medical Center Grand Oaks Pharmacy.
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., MedCenter High Point Pharmacy.
Thursday
• 9 a.m.-noon, Zion Baptist Church, 807 Piedmont St., Reidsville.
• 2-4:30 p.m., Fountain of Youth Ministries, 306 W. Academy St., Madison.
Friday
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Alamance Regional Medical Center Grand Oaks Pharmacy.
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., MedCenter High Point Pharmacy.
Vaccines are free and no identification is required. Appointments are required.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/73j55mdr and then click the link on the date in the calendar or call 336-890-1188.
Wear a mask and loose clothing and plan to remain socially distanced.
Pfizer clinics are for ages 12 and older. All other vaccine types are for those 18 and older.