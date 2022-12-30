Here are the Greensboro stories that defined a year of tragedy and triumph

GREENSBORO — What a year.

A year of tragedy and triumph.

Murder and mystery.

Change and controversy.

We thought the COVID-19 pandemic was over — only for the respiratory disease to come back. Again. And again.

We welcomed major manufacturers that can give a much-needed boost to the region’s economy.

We lost friends to the community either by death or design.

And we experienced the grind of life in this quaint city — not exactly a Mayberry but far from being Metropolis — in a range of moments, from minute to memorable.

This was Greensboro in 2022.

Closing the loop

The Urban Loop has been on the drawing board in some form or another since the late 1940s. Let that sink in for a minute.

Now, finally, this year the last leg of the long-planned 49-mile beltway around the city entered its final year of construction.

Construction on the last section — from Lawndale Drive to U.S. 29 — began in April 2018 and carried a $137.3 million price tag. When connected to Interstate 73 and Interstate 85, the $504 million project will complete a beltway that some thought might never be finished.

When in roam

Raleigh. Durham. Asheville. Hickory. The concept of the “social district” — an area where people can shop and drink (think the French Quarter in New Orleans) — has been all the rage in cities and towns across the state. Especially in Greensboro. The city was an early adopter back in March 2022.

Unsolved mystery

Who killed the Rev. Anthony Spearman? And why? No one seems to know.

The longtime activist and former state NAACP president, 71, died at his home in July under mysterious circumstances. Spearman’s wife had been away at the time.

Before his death, there had been two recent reports of an armed robbery and assault.

Spearman, a member of the NAACP since childhood, spent his life fighting to get justice for the poor and downtrodden. Now, those who he inspired want justice for him.

True blue

You would think that after all the magical meetings, memorable minutes and moving moments, UNC and Duke would’ve met by now in March Madness. Since 1920, they’ve faced each other a whopping 257 times but never, not once, had the two basketball bluebloods crossed paths in the NCAA Tournament to say nothing of a Final Four.

When they did, it was a satisfying thriller that lived up to the hype, as UNC pulled away from Duke 81-77 in the closing seconds.

Boom town

When a Colorado-based plane manufacturer chose Greensboro, and more specifically Piedmont Triad International Airport, as the hub to build its new supersonic jet, it signaled the start of one era and the end of another.

Putting Greensboro and the Triad back on the international map for manufacturing has been a dream of business leaders for more than 25 years after the textile, tobacco and furniture industries — once the bedrock of the region’s employment — cut tens of thousands of jobs, moving some overseas while other companies shrank due to dropping sales.

“Project Thunderbird” — the codename for the operation to lure Boom Supersonic — had been in the works since April 2021. But the dream of landing a major plane manufacturer had been around longer.

The company’s plans to build the yet-unproven Overture airliner would return supersonic trans-oceanic travel to passengers that have been relegated to slower aircraft since the demise in 2003 of the Concorde, the last supersonic jet to fly commercially.

It would also, along with Toyota’s new battery plant, reinvigorate a region reeling from years of blue-collar losses.

View from here

The Blind Tiger has long been known as one of Greensboro’s most established and respected nightspots, an intricate part of the city’s cultural fabric.

But that changed with a series of violent incidents in the spring and summer that led to a change in name, owners and of the guard.

Now, with The Blind Tiger replaced by a new establishment called Hangar 1819, the city has lost an institution.

History in the breaking

Maybe it was time for Women’s Hospital to be torn down.

But for many, that realization didn’t make it any easier.

The 134-bed facility, which opened in 1990, was the state’s first free-standing women’s care hospital. And while new memories are being made at the Women’s and Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital, which opened in February 2020 and replaced Women’s Hospital, there’s a certain nostalgia with the loss of the old place.

Gone is the decor. The colors. The artwork. The curtains.

Left behind, however, never to be taken away, are the memories.

“I hate to even think about the building where all five of my kids were born will no longer exist,” Ron “Rodo” Robinson told the News & Record almost a year ago. “It was always a symbol of the worthiness of life each time I would pass it.”

Not in their backyard

After announcing in June that the former American Hebrew Academy would be used as transitional housing and a school for unaccompanied immigrant children, that didn’t sit well with residents in surrounding Westridge Forest.

Their angst would soon turn into anger after federal officials were unwilling to share details about the facility’s operations. The cost. Security. Parking. You name it.

Residents were kept in the dark as well as the media. Even local elected officials seemed to have few answers about the plan by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“It’s just such a lack of transparency,” resident Mark Hobson said at the time.

Since then, we know some details. But there will be a lot more to discover.

A league of their own

Upon N.C. A&T leaving the MEAC after 50 years — a league it helped found in 1970 — for the Big South Conference, the Aggies did something no one saw coming.

They changed conferences again.

This time it was for the Colonial Athletic Association.

It was a pricey move. Leaving the Big South cost A&T $500,000. The university had to shell out another $500,000 to join the CAA.

In return, though, A&T will be part of stronger conference. Also, the Aggies can foster rivalries with neighboring Elon as well as Hampton, which, like A&T, is historically Black and a former MEAC member.

Worth mentioning

In his first visit to the city since being elected, President Joe Biden in April stopped by N.C. A&T to talk about a range of issues affecting Americans.

Longtime Commissioner Carolyn Coleman, who died in January at age 79, left behind a legacy of good work and good will.

Greensboro annexed 1,094 acres during the first six months of this year — surpassing a record-breaking 736 acres the city annexed in all of 2021. And some weren’t happy about the takeover.

In a move that took many by surprise, Police Chief Brian James announced he would retire in May.

Matthew Mark Wood, 25, of Reidsville pleaded guilty for taking part in the breach that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.