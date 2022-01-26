Here comes the Boom: In choosing PTI, the jet maker takes region, and state, to rare air

GREENSBORO — Five years ago, it was nothing but potential.
Kevin Baker drove his SUV and bounced around the rough 1,000 acres of land bordering a new interstate that was, in 2017, nothing but a trench with dirt lanes.
As he reached a knoll, he could see the Piedmont Triad International Airport terminal in the distance, the long western runway and, in the foreground, a structure that would unlock a new future of possibilities for development there.
The N.C. Department of Transportation was building a very special bridge for what Baker, the airport's executive director, believed was a special future. The bridge would link that runway to a 1,000-acre aviation "megasite" on the western side of Interstate 73.
And when finished, it would carry not cars but aircraft from a manufacturing plant to the underused runway.
But the rugged land, assembled from private properties and a golf course, hardly looked like a place where a marquee manufacturer would plant its operations at a lesser-known airport.
On Wednesday, however, that future came into focus when Boom Technology — which does business as Boom Supersonic — announced it would build a $500 million factory on some of that land for a plane that promises to upend international travel as we know it.
****
With his back to that bridge far off in the bright distance, Gov. Roy Cooper told about 300 invited guests at PTI: "We're back, again, to talk about good-paying advanced manufacturing jobs. ... Last month, it was by land. Today, it's by air."
Cooper was in the Triad for the second time in less than two months to announce another blockbuster economic-development success for the region.
In December, after years of preparation and near misses, Toyota announced it would build a $1.3 billion factory in Randolph County making batteries to power electric cars.
Wednesday's announcement was also a decade in the making, the culmination of the dreams from two former Airport Authority board chairmen, Baker and the Triad economic development community.
"Project Thunderbird" — the codename for the operation to lure Boom Supersonic — has been in the works since April 2021.
The company's plans to build the yet-unproven Overture airliner would return supersonic trans-oceanic travel to passengers that have been relegated to slower aircraft since the demise in 2003 of the Concorde, the last supersonic jet that flew commercially.
It would also, along with Toyota's new battery plant, reinvigorate a region reeling from years of blue-collar losses.
"A project like this doesn't happen without a lot of preparation," said Brent Christensen, CEO of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, in an interview.
Word began to leak about the project in December when the General Assembly approved more than $106 million for PTI to prepare up to 1,000 acres if a then-unnamed company could meet certain thresholds.
Officials said Boom will receive up to $12 million in tax incentives.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners held a rare early morning meeting Wednesday to unanimously approve the incentives, which require the company to invest up to $500 million and employ up to 1,700 workers at the site.
Ninety minutes later, the City Council voted unanimously to approve an incentive of $1,500 per job that the company creates.
"On another chilly day 118 years or so ago," Cooper said, "the Wright brothers took off from Kitty Hawk, making North Carolina first in flight. And this afternoon, we're launching the future of flight."
****
Putting Greensboro and the Triad back on the international map for manufacturing has been a dream of business leaders for more than 25 years after the textile, tobacco and furniture industries — once the bedrock of the region's employment — cut tens of thousands of jobs, moving some overseas while other companies shrank due to dropping sales.
For decades, the eastern side of PTI grew as a home for aviation-related businesses.
HAECO is one of the world's largest airline maintenance companies, and operates five hangars employing hundreds of workers on Radar Road.
Not far away, Honda Aircraft brings its international marquee name to the HondaJet, one of the world's most popular light private jets. The company recently celebrated delivering its 200th jet.
Adding to the mix is Cessna Citation's East Coast service operations.
And there's the FedEx Express Mid-Atlantic Hub. In 2021, the cargo operation added 350 new employees to support an expanded schedule of daytime flights, bringing total employment to more than 1,000 workers.
Through businesses large and small, the airport employs some 8,000 people.
If Boom Supersonic reaches the heights company leaders predict, that number could grow by at least 1,700.
And the western part of the airport, yet undeveloped, could become the catalyst for an entire phase of growth for PTI.
****
Kathy Savitt, Boom's president and chief business officer, told those assembled at PTI on Wednesday that North Carolina and the Triad have everything the startup company could want, from a first-class airport and workforce to its proximity to the coast, where Boom hopes to test its planes for supersonic flight over open water.
"We're guided by one audacious mission, and that's to make the world dramatically more accessible," Savitt said. "By the end of this decade, millions of travelers will be able to enjoy sustainable supersonic flight aboard Overture, an airliner twice as fast as any commercial aircraft flying today."
By 2027, she said, Boom hopes to see the aircraft flying 500 routes worldwide, cutting airtime from New York to London to below four hours and from Seattle to Tokyo to under five hours.
"Parents can attend meetings across an ocean and still be home in time to tuck their kids in bed," she said. "We ultimately want to build a place where nothing feels foreign, where far-off places and cultures are truly within anybody's reach."
She added that not only will the company employ more than 1,700 workers at PTI, the company expects to expand that workforce to 2,400 by 2032.
The company could've gone anywhere. But it landed at PTI.
"We wanted a location with an excellent talent pool, good schools and a strong infrastructure. We wanted a location where our future employees would enjoy a very high quality of life. Lastly, but certainly not least, we needed to be close to the coast for our eventual supersonic testing, which happens over water," Savitt said. "After our comprehensive search across the country it became clear that the Piedmont Triad region was absolutely the best place."
She said that while no Overture plane has even flown yet, United Airlines pledged last June to buy 15 of the jets with an option for 35 more. Japan Airlines has also signed an option for 20 of the jets.
****
Savitt wouldn't have looked twice, however, were it not for the local leaders who saw a chance to turn PTI into something more than a mid-tier passenger airport.
Baker has been the man on the ground, managing the airport's growth for visionary Airport Authority chairmen who served many years during the airport's expansion.
Henry Isaacson and the late Steve Showfety, both long-serving chairmen of the authority, oversaw a variety of initiatives that included the airport adding hundreds of acres of land for economic development.
Isaacson, who preceded Showfety, began the practice of compiling land as aviation experts around the world predicted that, one day, airports would become hubs for transportation and economic development.
During Showfety’s tenure as chairman, transportation officials completed construction of the taxiway bridge and broke ground on a $61 million air traffic control tower.
Now, with the airport about to step into the international spotlight, Boom must resolve questions of its own before the dream of supersonic travel for all becomes a reality.
For one, the company will struggle, as the Concorde did before it, with the problem that gives the company its name: the sonic boom.
The CBS news magazine "60 Minutes" recently reported that those trying to develop mass supersonic transport face backlash from cities where the planes fly over land because they create a window-rattling boom as they reach the speed of sound.
Right now, the only solution to sparing metro areas the noise is to fly under the speed of sound until reaching the ocean, then hit the throttle.
But some experts on the "60 Minutes" report suggested there may be ways in the future to make a supersonic aircraft that can exceed the speed of sound without creating the acoustic effect.
Cooper talked during Wednesday's news conference about the unresolved questions about the company and whether it's a sure bet Boom will put planes in the air.
"We feel good about the fact that this company has a lot of orders already," Cooper said. "And the companies across the globe who have invested and believe this company has a great future — we felt secure. Also, it's being built right here at PTI. We feel very confident about this company and we believe that it will be a success."
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.