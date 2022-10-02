Here's how to bundle yard waste for pickup by the city of Greensboro

GREENSBORO — The city of Greensboro will provide its regularly scheduled garbage, recycling and yard waste collection this week. However, due to staffing issues, bulk collection service — furniture, mattresses and other large items — will not take place Monday or Tuesday.
In a news release, the city said residents should prepare all yard waste in the wake of Tropical Storm Ian as follows:
Cans: Use a 32-gallon trash can with handles and a lid. All materials should be contained inside and the filled can should weigh no more than 50 pounds. Irregularly shaped containers may not be serviced. Long branches protruding from the container may result in service denial. Bags: Use only heavy-duty, clear plastic bags. Using black plastic bags, paper bags, and green recycling bags will result in non-collection. Filled bags must weigh less than 50 pounds.
Bundles: Tie yard waste in bundles not more than five feet long and no heavier than 50 pounds.
Photos: Tropical Storm Ian in GuilfordCounty
A tree crew and utility representative make plans to restore power at tree fallen across Vickery Chapel Road in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, October 1, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
A large oak tree fallen in a yard on Somersworth Drive in Greensboro on Saturday.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
A tree fallen across Vickery Chapel Road in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, October 1, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
N.C. 150 in Oak Ridge was blocked Saturday by a fallen tree, just east of Oak Ridge Military Academy.
Annette Ayres/News & Record
Utility crews work to restore power on Hilltop Road in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, October 1, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
A tree crew and utility representative make plans to restore power at tree fallen across Vickery Chapel Road in Greensboro on Saturday.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
A vehicle passes through non working traffic signals at Vanstory Street and Town Center Boulevard in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 30, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
A large section of a maple tree broke and fell at the corner of Holden Road and Cedar Fork Drive in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 30, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Tree service and utility trucks stage in the parking lot at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 30, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
A shopper has her umbrella turned inside out as she leaves Food Lion on Groometown Road in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 30, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Tree service and utility trucks stage in the parking lot at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 30, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Annette Cox protects herself from the wind and rain as she goes to Food Lion on Groometown Road in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 30, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Vehicles go under a high winds warning sign as they near Pleasant Garden Road on north Interstate 85 in Greensboro on Thursday.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Vehicles go under a high winds warning sign as they near Pleasant Garden Road on north Interstate 85 in Greensboro on Thursday.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
