 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Here's how to bundle yard waste for pickup by the city of Greensboro

  • 0

GREENSBORO — The city of Greensboro will provide its regularly scheduled garbage, recycling and yard waste collection this week. However, due to staffing issues, bulk collection service — furniture, mattresses and other large items — will not take place Monday or Tuesday.

In a news release, the city said residents should prepare all yard waste in the wake of Tropical Storm Ian as follows:

Cans: Use a 32-gallon trash can with handles and a lid. All materials should be contained inside and the filled can should weigh no more than 50 pounds. Irregularly shaped containers may not be serviced. Long branches protruding from the container may result in service denial.

Bags: Use only heavy-duty, clear plastic bags. Using black plastic bags, paper bags, and green recycling bags will result in non-collection. Filled bags must weigh less than 50 pounds.

People are also reading…

Bundles: Tie yard waste in bundles not more than five feet long and no heavier than 50 pounds.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds killed, hurt in stampede at Indonesia football match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert