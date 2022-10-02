Here's how to bundle yard waste for pickup by the city of Greensboro

GREENSBORO — The city of Greensboro will provide its regularly scheduled garbage, recycling and yard waste collection this week. However, due to staffing issues, bulk collection service — furniture, mattresses and other large items — will not take place Monday or Tuesday.

In a news release, the city said residents should prepare all yard waste in the wake of Tropical Storm Ian as follows:

Cans: Use a 32-gallon trash can with handles and a lid. All materials should be contained inside and the filled can should weigh no more than 50 pounds. Irregularly shaped containers may not be serviced. Long branches protruding from the container may result in service denial.

Bags: Use only heavy-duty, clear plastic bags. Using black plastic bags, paper bags, and green recycling bags will result in non-collection. Filled bags must weigh less than 50 pounds.

Bundles: Tie yard waste in bundles not more than five feet long and no heavier than 50 pounds.