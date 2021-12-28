 Skip to main content
Here's how to dispose of your live Christmas tree in Guilford County
Here's how to dispose of your live Christmas tree in Guilford County

thursday_feature_145516 (copy) (copy)

Larry Moore unloads his family's Christmas tree at a Christmas tree recycling collection site in Greensboro in 2006. 

 News & Record, file

GREENSBORO — Wondering how to dispose of your live Christmas tree?

Guilford County is providing residents free disposal of these trees at the Guilford County Farm (formerly the Sheriff’s Prison Farm) through Jan. 15, according to the county's website.

The farm is at 7315 Howerton Road in Gibsonville and drop-off hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Unlike past years, trees are no longer being collected at Piedmont Triad Farmers Market or at Tabernacle United Methodist Church.

Here are a few things to remember:

• Remove all lights, decorations, bags, stands and covers from trees before dropping them off to be recycled.

• Wreaths, garland and artificial trees are not accepted. These items are made with wire and staples, which are unsuitable for the chipping equipment.

• No business waste is accepted at the site.

The following municipalities provide residential curbside collection of Christmas trees. Remove all ornaments, lights, wire, tinsel and tree stands (including nails from the stand).

• Greensboro — Trees over 5 feet tall should be cut in half. Information: 336-373-2489.

• High Point — Curbside collection in January. Information: 336-883-3111.

• Jamestown — Put your tree out with your trash on your regular pick-up day. Information: 336-454-1138.

• Gibsonville — Christmas trees are collected and chipped curbside as part of the town's regular chipping routes. Information: 336-449-4144.

