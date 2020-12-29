Here's how to dispose of your live Christmas tree

Ready to throw out your Christmas tree and get ready for the new year?

Guilford County residents can dispose of their live Christmas trees at the Guilford County Farm (formerly the Sheriff’s Prison Farm) at 7315 Howerton Road in Gibsonville.

The site is open through Jan. 15. Drop-off hours are 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Here are a few things to remember:

• Remove all lights, decorations, bags, stands and covers from trees before dropping them off to be recycled.

• Wreaths, garland and artificial trees are not accepted. These items are made with wire and staples that make them unsuitable for the chipping equipment.

• No business waste is accepted at the site.

Some local municipalities also provide residential curbside collection of Christmas trees.

Greensboro collects trees curbside. Be sure to remove all ornaments, lights, wire, tinsel and tree stands. Trees over 5 feet tall should be cut in half. Call 336-373-2489 for more information.

High Point will collect trees curbside through Jan. 31. Call 336-883-3111 for more information.