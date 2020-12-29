 Skip to main content
Here's how to dispose of your live Christmas tree
thursday_feature_145516 (copy)

Larry Moore unloads his family's Christmas tree at a Christmas tree recycling collection site in Greensboro in 2006. 

 News-Record file

Ready to throw out your Christmas tree and get ready for the new year?

Guilford County residents can dispose of their live Christmas trees at the Guilford County Farm (formerly the Sheriff’s Prison Farm) at 7315 Howerton Road in Gibsonville.

The site is open through Jan. 15. Drop-off hours are 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Here are a few things to remember:

• Remove all lights, decorations, bags, stands and covers from trees before dropping them off to be recycled.

• Wreaths, garland and artificial trees are not accepted. These items are made with wire and staples that make them unsuitable for the chipping equipment.

• No business waste is accepted at the site.

Some local municipalities also provide residential curbside collection of Christmas trees.

Greensboro collects trees curbside. Be sure to remove all ornaments, lights, wire, tinsel and tree stands. Trees over 5 feet tall should be cut in half. Call 336-373-2489 for more information.

High Point will collect trees curbside through Jan. 31. Call 336-883-3111 for more information.

Jamestown collects trees curbside, as well. Just place your tree out with the trash on your regular pickup day. Call 336-454-1138 for more information.

In Gibsonville, trees are collected and chipped as part of the town's regular chipping routes. Remove all decorations from the tree, including any nails from the stand, and place at the curb for pickup. Call 336-449-4144 for more information.

Trees no longer will be collected at Piedmont Triad Farmers Market or at Tabernacle United Methodist Church.

