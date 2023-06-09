In honor of National Dog Bite Awareness Week, the United States Postal Service has released its annual national rankings of the cities and states with the most dog attacks.

North Carolina ranked 10th in the nation with 146 attacks in 2022. A 20-count increase from 2021 was more than enough to keep the number 10 slot in North Carolina's possession for the second straight year.

After an uncharacteristic slump in 2021, Charlotte returned to the national leaderboard with 21 attacks this past year, good enough for 15th in the city rankings. Winston-Salem, just shy of double-digits at nine attacks and Greensboro at three, did not make the city rankings.

Postal workers make up about 5,300 of the nearly 4.5 million dog attack victims each year nationwide.

In defense of North Carolina dogs, the state is ranked ninth most populous for people.

All of the Top 10 most populous states were represented on the USPS list with the exception of Georgia. States ranking above North Carolina in dog attacks were California at No. 1, followed by Texas, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Florida, Michigan and Missouri.

It is important to point out that this week has been National Dog Bite Awareness Week, and not National Dog Bite Prevention Week (that's in April).

But for Megan Blake, the head dog trainer for Downtown Greensboro Parks Inc., every week is Dog Bite Prevention Week and her help is for everyone.

On Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon, Blake will be at the Corner Farmers Market on West Market Street in Greensboro giving out free tips and free leashes (the venue-specific ban on retractable leashes begins Saturday) to dog owners about how to prevent their dog from biting other people or dogs.

Here are the most important things Blake says to consider when trying to create a safe environment for everyone:

1. Keep your dog in your own personal space. "Train your dog that your personal space is their happy place. It’s their safe space."

2. Use a fixed-length leash, as opposed to a retractable one, in public spaces.

3. Have situational awareness. Keep an eye on your dog, other dogs nearby, passing adults and children and the general surroundings. "Advocate for your dog. It's easy to say politely, something like, 'my dog is in training so he can't visit right now.'"

4. Move your dog away from any dog that is moving too quickly towards your dog.

5. Never let children in public pet your dog without your 100% attention on them. Always direct them to your dog’s shoulder or back while you “protect” their head and face.

Blake also offers free seminars full of "quick and easy fixes" for owner and dog tandems every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. in Greensboro's LeBauer Park.