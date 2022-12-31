Here's what Guilford County residents might expect from local government in 2023

So we’ve shut the door on 2022, now what does 2023 have in store for us here in Guilford County?

Here’s a roundup of what residents might expect from their local governments (with one federal exception) in 2023.

Guilford County Schools

Parents who usually pay for their children’s school lunches will need to keep up to date on putting money in their children’s accounts in 2023.

Starting in January, Guilford County Schools is resuming enforcement of a pre-pandemic policy whereby students who have $19.25 or more charged to their accounts won’t be eligible to get an entrée as part of their meal.

They will still be able to get the fruit and vegetable choices of the day, plus milk or water and a roll.

The federal government had been allowing all students to eat school meals for free during the pandemic, but those waivers expired this summer, meaning that some students at some schools have to pay again.

Since this summer, Guilford County Schools students have racked up about $111,600 in meal debt, dwarfing the $6,750 the district has collected in donations to help pay for those charged meal balances.

Refugee resettlement

It’s likely that the former American Hebrew Academy on Hobbs Road will begin accepting up to 800 unaccompanied minor immigrant children this year.

Likely, because the opening of this “influx care facility” — as the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement — calls it, has been postponed at least twice. The 100-acre campus initially was to begin receiving children in July, but that was postponed to “by Jan. 1.”

In a Dec. 20 email to the News & Record, the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement said: “At this time, we do not have a confirmed opening date for the Greensboro ICF. We will continue to update the community as plans continue to evolve.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees ORR, announced June 10 that it would spend nearly $50 million to lease the school grounds. The facility, called the Greensboro Piedmont Academy Influx Care Facility for UC (unaccompanied minors), would house and educate immigrant children while they await reunification with family members or sponsors in the United States.

Homelessness

City and county leaders are bringing renewed emphasis to tackling an old problem: homelessness.

The Guilford County Homelessness Task Force, which includes representatives from both the public and nonprofit sectors, has been examining initiatives from across the country that they might draw from to get local people housed.

The county used $8 million of its American Rescue Plan Act money to support the group, which is tasked with addressing housing instability and other issues leading to homelessness in Guilford County.

A nearly $900,000 expenditure by the city of Greensboro to provide emergency winter shelters was met with criticism both on and off the board. Discussion of more long-term solutions is likely in 2023.

Mental health and drug addiction

Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Skip Alston said he wants long-term solutions to help people with untreated mental illness and drug addiction.

Alston said he expects to see movement on providing long-term (60 to 90 days) treatment facilities for people with mental illness as well as those addicted to drugs. Alston also says he will push to get a detox center.

He said he’s bringing in the Sand Hills Center, as well as Cone, Novant and Atrium health officials to discuss the funding and operation of these facilities.

“The Band-Aid approach is for them to go to the ER,” Alston said. “It costs more money to have them in the ER than in long-term treatment,” Alston said.

The county also could use the $22 million in opioid settlement money it will receive over the next 18 years to help fund these programs.

Public safety

Unfortunately, some of the old issues — such as the ongoing trouble with filling public safety positions — will continue into the new year. Guilford County and local municipalities have attacked the problem with pay hikes and bonuses for these positions, with limited success.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said the city will look at “what more we can do" to recruit and retain public safety personnel.

Alston said he also would like to work with the cities to implement a summer work program for youths, to help keep them busy and out of trouble.

“We can stop the crime by giving these young people an opportunity to earn money when they’re out of school,” he said.

High Point

In an email to the News & Record, High Point Mayor Jay W. Wagner gave three things city residents could expect this year:

Improvements to the downtown area , including project design and movement toward construction of the Elm Street Greenway and Streetscape improvements. This is related to the $19.8 million U.S. Department of Transportation RAISE grant. Improvements to Truist Point stadium also are expected to accommodate the debut of Carolina Core FC soccer in 2024. The men’s professional soccer team will compete in MLS Next Pro, which is the developmental league for Major League Soccer.

, including project design and movement toward construction of the Elm Street Greenway and Streetscape improvements. This is related to the $19.8 million U.S. Department of Transportation RAISE grant. Improvements to Truist Point stadium also are expected to accommodate the debut of Carolina Core FC soccer in 2024. The men’s professional soccer team will compete in MLS Next Pro, which is the developmental league for Major League Soccer. Planning and design for a new senior center . In 2019, voters approved a $12 million replacement of the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center as part of a general obligation bond package.

. In 2019, voters approved a $12 million replacement of the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center as part of a general obligation bond package. Main Street Walkability. The city is working on a three-phase plan to make Main Street safer for pedestrians and non-vehicle.