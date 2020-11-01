Here's what you need to know about voting on Election Day in Guilford County

Tuesday's the big day. Voters have one last chance to cast a ballot for everything from school board members to the president. Here's what you need to know:
Key races/issues
The presidential race is no doubt a big draw for many people, but North Carolina voters also will pick a U.S. senator, U.S. House races, a slate of state leadership including governor and attorney general, and local races such as county commissioners and school board members. In Guilford County, voters are also being asked to decide whether to approve $300 million for school construction and increasing the local sales tax to help pay for school construction.
Where to vote
You must vote in your assigned polling place. Find where to vote at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/. (You can also see a sample ballot.)
When to vote
Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Voters in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote.
Absentee ballots
Voters who filled out an absentee ballot must return it by 5 p.m. Tuesday to the county board of elections. Absentee ballots received after that will be counted only if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 12. Ballots without a postmark must be received by Election Day. The Guilford County Board of Elections has two offices: 301 W. Market St, Greensboro, and 325 E. Russell Ave., High Point. Already mailed your ballot? Track it at https://northcarolina.ballottrax.net/voter.
How many have voted already?
In Guilford County, a total 191,186 people cast a ballot during early, in-person voting, county data shows. Another 45,373 Guilford County residents have voted so far via mail-in ballot, according to state records. Overall, more than 4.5 million North Carolina residents have voted either in person or by mail as of Sunday, the N.C. State Board of Elections said. That's a 61.6% turnout already, before Election Day.
Do I need an ID to vote?
No.
Can I register to vote?
No. The registration period has ended.
COVID-19 precautions
The N.C. State Board of Elections said it has enacted several steps to protect voters and election workers, including:
- Enforcing social distancing.
- Providing hand sanitizer and masks for voters and election workers who need them.
- Providing gloves and face shields for election workers.
- Erecting barriers between election workers and voters at check-in tables.
- Providing single-use pens or styluses to mark ballots.
- Frequently cleaning surfaces and equipment.
More information
State elections board: www.ncsbe.gov
County elections board: www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/board-of-elections
Source: News & Record research, N.C. State Board of Elections
— Compiled by Staff Writer Jennifer Fernandez
