Here's what you need to know about voting on Election Day in Guilford County

Tuesday's the big day. Voters have one last chance to cast a ballot for everything from school board members to the president. Here's what you need to know:

Key races/issues

The presidential race is no doubt a big draw for many people, but North Carolina voters also will pick a U.S. senator, U.S. House races, a slate of state leadership including governor and attorney general, and local races such as county commissioners and school board members. In Guilford County, voters are also being asked to decide whether to approve $300 million for school construction and increasing the local sales tax to help pay for school construction.

Where to vote

You must vote in your assigned polling place. Find where to vote at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/. (You can also see a sample ballot.)

When to vote

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Voters in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote.

Absentee ballots