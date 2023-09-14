WOW!: It’s a pow wow! The Guilford County Native American Pow Wow, that is. The annual event at Jaycee Park in Greensboro features hundreds of Native American dancers and drummers, as well as traditional food and arts vendors. Hours are 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $10 or $25 for a three-day pass. The cost is $7 for ages 7-12 and 61 and over, or $15 for a three-day pass. Children under age 7 get in free. There also is free parking. Bring seating. For more information, visit GuilfordNative.com.
Related to this story
Most Popular
The N.C. Senate passed a bill Wednesday morning by a 34-10 vote to de-annex 973 acres off Pleasant Ridge Road in Summerfield.
Guilford County Schools has shed the “low performing school district” designation it picked up from the state last school year.
The Greensboro city council has banned its first public speaker under a new policy that aims to stop what Mayor Nancy Vaughan calls “consisten…
The student reportedly took the gun from their grandmother, who had it properly stored in a locked box but the student knew the location of th…
Owners showed off plans for the planned "brewhouse pavilion" — a single-story structure with interior brewhouse space, open-air seating, and b…