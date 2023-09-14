WOW!: It’s a pow wow! The Guilford County Native American Pow Wow, that is. The annual event at Jaycee Park in Greensboro features hundreds of Native American dancers and drummers, as well as traditional food and arts vendors. Hours are 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $10 or $25 for a three-day pass. The cost is $7 for ages 7-12 and 61 and over, or $15 for a three-day pass. Children under age 7 get in free. There also is free parking. Bring seating. For more information, visit GuilfordNative.com.