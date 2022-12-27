Here's why parents are scrambling to find children's ibuprofen or acetaminophen right now

GREENSBORO — For parents planning to make a quick stop to pick up children's ibuprofen or acetaminophen, you may need to check more than one store to find it.

Children's pain and fever-relieving medicine is tougher to find on the shelves while flu, COVID-19 and other illnesses make the rounds.

There's also a national shortage of amoxicillin, a popular oral antibiotic prescribed to treat a variety of bacterial infections. Jay Campbell, executive director of the North Carolina Board of Pharmacy, said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released guidance in recent weeks to pharmacies about compounding amoxicillin suspensions to mitigate the shortage.

Dr. Ross Kuhner, medical director of the children's emergency department at Moses Cone Hospital, said that while the amoxicillin shortage is causing some inconveniences, it is not interfering with providing necessary care.

"Often we get a call from a pharmacy that they do not have the amoxicillin concentration that we ordered or no liquid at all," Kuhner said. "We can change the concentration or find a different antibiotic."

Some local pediatricians' offices are following suit and prescribing a different antibiotic for patients rather than tracking down pharmacies that may have amoxicillin amid the shortage.

For families with sick children at home, it also hasn't been easy to locate over-the-counter pain and fever-relieving medications.

CVS Health has placed a two-product limit on all children’s pain relief products bought through its pharmacies or online.

Walgreens is limiting customers online to six purchases of children’s over-the-counter fever reducing products. That limit doesn’t apply in stores.

There is some good news: Cone Health reported no one was hospitalized in its facilities Thursday for RSV, which stands for respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus, a common illness that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Although many easily recover, the illness can be severe for infants and the elderly. Only two people were hospitalized for RSV on Tuesday.

"Our RSV numbers are down and the wave is likely over," Kuhner said.

RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs) in children younger than 1 in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In late October, Cone Health estimated that nearly 80 to 90% of beds in the children's unit at Moses Cone Hospital were full with RSV patients.

"We still have occasional children with RSV but not nearly in the numbers that we had in October and November," Kuhner said.

Cone Health also reported Tuesday that it was treating 20 flu patients in its hospitals and 80 patients with COVID-19.

Statewide, patients admitted with COVID-19 to hospitals around North Carolina increased to 843 for the week ending Dec. 17 from 722 admissions the previous week, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Kuhmer said it's important to remain diligent during this season:

"We are certainly seeing children with flu and occasionally children with COVID, so we urge people to frequently wash their hands and ask parents not to take kids to daycare or school when they have a fever and cold symptoms."