GREENSBORO — Home improvement expert Ty Pennington will be among the special guests making an appearance this weekend at the Greensboro Ideal Home Show at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Pennington, a fixture on HGTV, will talk to show attendees at 1 p.m. Saturday on the Fresh Ideas Stage. The show will also feature Virginia Chamlee, author of Big Thrift Energy, on Friday and Saturday.

“The Greensboro area’s home improvement market continues to thrive, and we have tailored this year’s home show to meet the specific needs of Triad residents – whether they are looking to do small refreshes or whole home renovations,” said show manager Bruce Evans. “We have rounded up the best ideas, DIY experts and home improvement vendors all in one place."

To recognize local frontline heroes, the show celebrates Hero Day on Sunday. All active military personnel, veterans, EMTs, nurses, healthcare workers, firefighters, police and medical personnel receive complimentary admission with valid ID (go to the Box Office on Sunday with a valid ID).

Seniors ages 55 and older are celebrated on Friday with complimentary admission at the Box Office with valid ID. Admission is $5 after 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Show hours are 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for children 12 and younger.