 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High Point announces scheduled training burn Wednesday at American Suites hotel
0 Comments
top story

High Point announces scheduled training burn Wednesday at American Suites hotel

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
generic fire.jpg

File photo

HIGH POINT — Local fire departments plan to conduct training Wednesday at the American Suites hotel in the 100 block of Southwest Cloverleaf, the city announced in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The building was donated to the High Point fire department and police department for training. The fire department rarely has an opportunity to perform a live-burn training on such a large building, according to the news release.

The Greensboro Fire Department, Winston-Salem Fire Department and Kernersville Fire and Rescue are also expected to participate in the training opportunity.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron disrupt air travel for 5th consecutive day

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 killed in wrong-way crash early Friday in Greensboro
Local

2 killed in wrong-way crash early Friday in Greensboro

Police said 50-year-old William Junior Grimes and 50-year-old Tony Hester Vinson, both of Greensboro, died after Grimes drove his 2004 GMC Envoy eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 and struck Vinson's 1960 Ford Thunderbird head-on near South Elm-Eugene Street.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert