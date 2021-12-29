High Point announces scheduled training burn Wednesday at American Suites hotel

Staff Report
HIGH POINT — Local fire departments plan to conduct training Wednesday at the American Suites hotel in the 100 block of Southwest Cloverleaf, the city announced in a news release.
The building was donated to the High Point fire department and police department for training. The fire department rarely has an opportunity to perform a live-burn training on such a large building, according to the news release.
The Greensboro Fire Department, Winston-Salem Fire Department and Kernersville Fire and Rescue are also expected to participate in the training opportunity.
