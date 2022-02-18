High Point children's museum receives $1.5 million gift

Nathan Klemm of Chance Rides talks about the carousel being installed at the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children's Museum in High Point.

HIGH POINT — The Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum is celebrating a $1.5 million gift, according to a news release from the museum.

Doug Witcher of High Point donated the money, which will sponsor a major portion of the museum that focuses on child fitness, movement and nutrition.

In recognition of Witcher’s support of the children’s museum, the board has named an area of the museum as “Super U Fit Lab – Sponsored by Doug Witcher.”

The area will include a towering superhero-themed entrance to a series of strength and conditional activities, a “see your skeleton move” board, jungle and city climbers and a climbing wall.

“Doug Witcher is a friend to High Point’s children and his gift will seek to instill wellness living in our youngest citizens,” Nido Qubein said in the release. “We are blessed for Doug’s contributions to our region’s newest learning environment.”

The museum, which offers 75,000 square feet of exhibit space, is at the corner of Qubein Avenue and Hamilton Street in downtown High Point. It's scheduled to open sometime this spring.