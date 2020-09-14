HIGH POINT — Two people were killed and four were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening, police said in a news release.
About 8:10 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Johnson Street and Oakview Street, police said.
When officers arrived, they found a vehicle on its passenger side, leaning against a utility pole, according to police.
The driver and passenger in the vehicle were seriously injured. Life saving measures were performed, but they did not survive, police said.
A second vehicle ended up in the northbound lanes of Johnson Street at Westfield Street, facing south, police said.
Of the four people in that vehicle, two were transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital with critical injuries. One passenger was transported to High Point Regional with serious but not life-threatening injuries, and the driver was transported to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, also with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The victims have not been named by police and the identities are being withheld pending family notification, police said.
Police are still investigating and have not released the cause of the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.
