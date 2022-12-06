 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High Point gets new urgent care center

Novant_High Point exterior 1.jpeg

Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care opened a new center Monday in Palladium Commons in High Point.

 NOVANT HEALTH-GOHEALTH, PROVIDED

HIGH POINT — Residents have another place to go for urgent medical care.

Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care opened a new center Monday in Palladium Commons at 5870 Samet Drive, Suite #101/103. It is the first Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care to open in Guilford County, the medical provider said in a news release.

The urgent care center offers treatment for illnesses and injuries not considered life-threatening, on-site X-ray services, and COVID-19 testing and treatment. Sports physicals for children also are available.

The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Appointments aren't needed, but people can go online to save a spot and pre-register.

Novant said the High Point site is its third GoHealth Urgent Care center to open this year and one of 23 now open in the state. Salisbury's new center opened last month and the Mooresville center relocated earlier this year. Another location is expected to open in Cotswold later this month.

