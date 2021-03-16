High Point homicide victim identified, police urge possible witnesses to come forward

HIGH POINT — Authorities have identified a Lenoir man as the victim of a High Point homicide.

Officers found Jerry Dale Barnhardt, 60, when they responded to 2020 S. Main St. about 7:15 a.m. Saturday. Barnhardt was found with multiple wounds lying dead in front of a vacant building, High Point police said in a news release.

Antonio Lynn Foust, 59, was arrested and is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail, police said. He is charged with first-degree murder, according to online jail records.

Barnhardt's death was a result of blunt force trauma to the head and torso, police said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and believe that there may be one or more people who witnessed Barnhardt's death. Police are urging any witnesses to speak with investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.