HIGH POINT — Authorities say a 21-year-old High Point man died in a traffic crash overnight on Interstate 74.

Andrew Cabel Jones died at the scene, High Point police said in a news release.

At 12:34 a.m., High Point Police, High Point Fire Department and Guilford County EMS were dispatched to I-74 East between Johnson Street and Eastchester Drive for a traffic crash with injuries.

Jones was driving a 2021 Hyundai east when it struck the rear of a 53-foot enclosed trailer being pulled by a 2016 Kenworth road tractor, police said in the news release. The tractor trailer was also traveling east on I-74 and had entered the highway from the Johnson Street entrance ramp.

The driver of the tractor trailer had accelerated through the entire length of the ramp and had taken complete control of the outside travel lane prior to the collision taking place.

Jones was traveling alone. The driver and a passenger in the tractor trailer were not injured, police said.

The High Point Police Department’s Traffic Unit was called in to complete the investigation. At this time, it appears that speed was a contributing factor in this crash.

There was no impairment suspected and everyone was wearing a seatbelt, according to the news release.

Police said no charges are expected to be filed at this time.

This is the sixth traffic fatality for the City of High Point in 2023.