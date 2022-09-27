High Point man, 39, and several dogs found dead inside home Monday night, police say

HIGH POINT — Police are investigating the deaths of a 39-year-old man and several dogs inside a home in the 900 block of Amos Street.
Officers responded just after 7 p.m. Monday to an assist EMS call and were advised there was a deceased person and several dead dogs inside.
Robert R. Baker and the dogs appeared to have been deceased for days, High Point Police said in a news release.
Baker's death is considered suspicious and will be treated as a homicide while detectives await autopsy results, police said.
Police are not releasing additional information at this time.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000; or, download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.