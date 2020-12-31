 Skip to main content
High Point man charged with second-degree murder in fatal stabbing, police say
michael gahagan

Gahagan 

 Courtesy of High Point Police Department

HIGH POINT — Authorities charged a man with second-degree murder after a fatal stabbing Wednesday night, High Point police said in a news release. 

About 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing at 400 N. Centennial St. and found a victim with stab wounds. Police and EMS rendered aid, but were unable to save the victim, who died at the scene, according to police. 

The person's identity is being withheld pending notification of their family. 

After an investigation and interviews, police charged Michael Gahagan, 48, of High Point with second-degree murder. 

Gahagan is in custody at the Guilford County jail in High Point under a $1 million bail. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective B. Crump at 336-887-7877, call Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app to leave a tip. 

