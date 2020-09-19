High Point man charged with second-degree murder in Sunday crash that killed 2 people

HIGH POINT — A High Point man turned himself in to authorities on Friday in connection with a crash Sunday that left two people dead, police said.
Malachi Emanuel Dulin, 21, is charged with two counts each of second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, both felonies, police said in a news release. Dulin, who is being held on $1 million bail in the Guilford County jail in High Point, is also charged with one count each of careless and reckless driving, operating a vehicle without a license and speeding 109 mph in a 45 mph zone, police said.
Police said previously that Joshua Kole Norris and Nehemiah Pratt, both 18 years old and from High Point, died in the 8:10 p.m. crash.
Authorities said Dulin was driving a 2020 Nissan Altima more than 100 mph headed north on Johnson Street when he struck the passenger side of Norris' southbound 2012 Nissan Altima, which was turning left onto Oakview Road.
Norris and Pratt were both wearing seatbelts and there was no indication of speeding or impairment, police said.
Dulin was taken to Moses Cone Hospital with serious injuries that were not life-threatening.
His passenger, 19-year-old Starr Yushowna Lowe of Greensboro, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the release. Lowe was not wearing a seatbelt.
Two other passengers in Norris' vehicle also were injured. Cameron Kathuria, 18, of High Point, was taken to High Point Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt. Ardshad Tomlin, 20, of High Point, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist with serious injuries and was in critical condition, police said. Tomlin was not wearing a seatbelt.