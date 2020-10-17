 Skip to main content
High Point man killed in motorcycle crash on Burlington Road, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO — A High Point man died early Saturday when his motorcycle collided with a car on Burlington Road and Aunt Mary Avenue, police said.

Kenneth Daymon Swann, 34, was heading east on Burlington Road on a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2013 Volvo SUV driven by 32-year-old David Quinton Devon Ingram of Greensboro, police said in a news release.

Police said Swann died at the scene, but did not release any information on the other driver.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

