High Point man killed in motorcycle crash on Burlington Road, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A High Point man died early Saturday when his motorcycle collided with a car on Burlington Road and Aunt Mary Avenue, police said.
Kenneth Daymon Swann, 34, was heading east on Burlington Road on a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2013 Volvo SUV driven by 32-year-old David Quinton Devon Ingram of Greensboro, police said in a news release.
Police said Swann died at the scene, but did not release any information on the other driver.
The crash remains under investigation, police said.
