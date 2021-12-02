High Point philanthropist gives $2.5 million to state history museum foundation

The N.C. Museum of History Foundation received a $2.5 million gift from High Point philanthropist and retired furniture executive David R. Hayworth.

It is the largest single gift for the museum’s renovation and expansion campaign, the museum announced Thursday.

The donation from the David R. Hayworth Foundation will be used to create the Dr. David R. Hayworth Children’s Discovery Gallery in the new and expanded museum, which is in the planning stages, the museum said in a news release.

The gallery will be a space designated to hands-on learning and educational opportunities.

Hayworth also has been named one of the 2022 Foundation Philanthropists of the Year by the museum's Board of Trustees, "for his generosity and service to the museum’s foundation," according to the release.

The Children’s Discovery Gallery is a key feature of the new museum's exhibition gallery program.

The gallery will have four primary areas focusing on school-age children, preschoolers, a space for live learning, and the Tar Heel Junior Historian Association exhibition. There will also be a centrally-located gathering space that will offer special presentations, demonstrations, and performances for families with children.

Hayworth, a former member of the High Point University Board of Trustees, has been a major benefactor at HPU. And he is a recipient of the state’s highest recognition for service, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.