High Point Police Department warns of phone scam

HIGH POINT — The High Point Police Department is asking the public to beware of phone calls from a person claiming to be a law enforcement member, police said in a news release.

The caller, who claims to be a detective, is calling High Point residents and telling them they have missed a court date or subpoena and are facing an arrest or fine, according to police.

The caller, who is dialing from the number 336-444-9296, asks that the person meet someone to pay the fine to avoid arrest.

Police said the calls are a scam. To avoid falling victim to this scam or any other scams, High Point police recommend not giving out personal or financial information over the telephone.

Anyone who has been a target of the scam is asked to contact police at 336-883-3224.