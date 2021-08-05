 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High Point Police Department warns of phone scam
0 Comments
top story

High Point Police Department warns of phone scam

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH POINT — The High Point Police Department is asking the public to beware of phone calls from a person claiming to be a law enforcement member, police said in a news release. 

The caller, who claims to be a detective, is calling High Point residents and telling them they have missed a court date or subpoena and are facing an arrest or fine, according to police. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The caller, who is dialing from the number 336-444-9296, asks that the person meet someone to pay the fine to avoid arrest.

Police said the calls are a scam. To avoid falling victim to this scam or any other scams, High Point police recommend not giving out personal or financial information over the telephone.

Anyone who has been a target of the scam is asked to contact police at 336-883-3224.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Coast Guard offloads $1.4 billion in drugs in Fla.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News