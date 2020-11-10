High Point police ID man killed outside of church after a drive-by shooting into a crowd after a funeral service

HIGH POINT — Police have identified the victim of a drive-by shooting outside of a church on Sunday as an 18-year-old High Point man.

In what police described as a "violent and brazen crime," shots were fired from two vehicles at people leaving Living Water Baptist Church after a funeral service about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The church at 1300 Brentwood St. had been hosting the funeral service of a young man who had died in October, police said in a news release.

Officers saw vehicles speeding away, a newer model dark gray four-dour Dodge Charger and a white four-door vehicle, according to the release. Police said at least one person in the crowd fired back at the two vehicles.

Officers found Fredrick Cox Jr. dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said they found shell casings from several types of guns.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app.