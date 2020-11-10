 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High Point police ID man killed outside of church after a drive-by shooting into a crowd after a funeral service
0 comments
top story

High Point police ID man killed outside of church after a drive-by shooting into a crowd after a funeral service

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH POINT — Police have identified the victim of a drive-by shooting outside of a church on Sunday as an 18-year-old High Point man.

In what police described as a "violent and brazen crime," shots were fired from two vehicles at people leaving Living Water Baptist Church after a funeral service about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The church at 1300 Brentwood St. had been hosting the funeral service of a young man who had died in October, police said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers saw vehicles speeding away, a newer model dark gray four-dour Dodge Charger and a white four-door vehicle, according to the release. Police said at least one person in the crowd fired back at the two vehicles.

Officers found Fredrick Cox Jr. dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said they found shell casings from several types of guns.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News