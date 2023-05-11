HIGH POINT — Three days after a fatal officer-involved shooting, High Point police have released the name of the 30-year-old man who was killed Monday morning at his home.

Brian C. Burrow died at the scene. Police Chief Travis Stroud said the department is not releasing the name of the officer who shot Burrow.

High Point 911 received a call about 10:12 a.m. about a person who was “in a rage and tearing up the home” in the 3900 block of Heidi Drive, police said in a news release Monday. The caller had left the home to call 911.

After officers arrived at the home, they engaged in conversation with the suspect who lived there. The man then retreated farther into the home and returned to the back patio door “holding a scoped rifle,” police said.

“The officer fired his weapon at the suspect who was inside the house, striking him and killing him,” Stroud told reporters Monday afternoon.

The officer then entered the house to begin CPR.

There was no exchange of gunfire and no officers were injured, Stroud said.

When asked if the man inside the home took aim at any of the officers, a police department spokeswoman said she could not comment on that question because of the ongoing investigation.

It’s also unclear how much time passed between the officers’ arrival at the home and the time of the shooting.

Stroud said he was sure the officer involved was wearing a body-camera. As to when the department will request the court’s permission to release that video footage, Stroud said he wasn’t sure if they will request its release.

“That’ll be up to me,” Stroud said, saying that it may be too graphic. “I’ll just have to make that assessment as I go along.”

As is standard protocol, police contacted the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the shooting and placed the officer on administrative duty.

“We will cooperate fully with them with anything that they need,” Stroud said of the SBI’s investigation.

After that investigation is completed, Stroud said the department will conduct its own review.

High Point officers had previously responded to the home for domestic-disturbance calls on these dates: Aug. 29, 2022; Aug. 30, 2014; and Oct. 13, 2008, according to department records.