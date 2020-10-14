High Point police plan to stop and educate dangerous drivers through the end of October

HIGH POINT — The High Point Police Department will soon be stopping drivers in an attempt to "reset their attitudes about driving," according to a news release from the department.

Beginning Monday and lasting through Oct. 31, officers will be out and visible on some of High Point's most heavily traveled roads, stopping people who are driving dangerously, the department said. Speeding, following too closely, making unsafe lane changes, improper passing, failing to yield and distracted driving are among the behaviors the department is looking to correct.

The department said the Traffic Safety Surge is not a ticket writing campaign or zero-tolerance project, but is a chance to educate drivers why their driving is dangerous. According to the department, dangerous driving has been a matter of life and death for 14 people in High Point this year.

Officers will be on several different stretches of road:

Eastchester Drive from Wendover Avenue to Interstate 74.

South Main Street from Fairfield Road to University Parkway.

North Main Street from Hartley Drive to Lexington Avenue.

Johnson Street from Eastchester Drive to Skeet Club Road.

North Centennial Street from Eastchester Drive to Montlieu Avenue.