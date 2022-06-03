High Point police: State agency now investigating nonprofit rescue after more than 30 dogs were removed from property

A state agency has joined the investigation of a homeowner who had more than 30 miniature pinschers recently removed from her property.

On May 24, the city of High Point Animal Control department obtained a search warrant to remove all animals at a home in the 3200 block of Morris Farm Drive. The location also is the listed address for a registered nonprofit since 2018 named Garnet’s Min Pin Rescue, according to state records.

“The NC Department of Agriculture is now looking at the case and will determine whether to take out civil charges for misuse of an animal rescue,” Victoria Ruvio, a spokesperson for the High Point Police Department, said Friday in an email.

Records show the registered agent for the nonprofit is Mary McCormick, who also is listed as the homeowner. She has not been charged with any crime. The News & Record sent a request seeking comment to the rescue’s email address; the voicemail box for a telephone number listed for the rescue was full Friday afternoon and could not accept messages.

High Point Animal Control is still investigating the case, Ruvio said, and the homeowner has surrendered all of the dogs to animal rescue groups.

While police were on the property executing the search warrant last week and seizing the animals, no dead dogs were found, Ruvio said.

A police report noted officers responded to the address in reference to cruelty to animals, but it did not provide any details of those allegations.

Guilford County Animal Services’ Emergency Response team helped the city of High Point Animal Control department remove 34 dogs from the residence, according to Stephen Carlson, community engagement manager for the county agency.

Carlson said in an email May 27 that the dogs were being held and cared for at the Guilford County Animal Resource Center.

Ruvio said officials are not yet sharing information about which rescues may be involved in accepting any of the surrendered dogs.

Annette Ayres can be contacted at 336-373-7019.