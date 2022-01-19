 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High Point restaurant owner wins $2 million lottery prize
High Point restaurant owner wins $2 million lottery prize

Winner Photo_Luigi Dimeo_Blog_1.19.22.jpg

Luigi Dimeo

 Courtesy of NC Education Lottery

HIGH POINT — Luigi Dimeo said he “couldn’t even talk” when he realized he won the $2 million on a $20 scratch-off ticket, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery.

For the High Point man, the win means that every year for the next 20 years he’ll collect a prize of $100,000.

Although popular today, North Carolina's lottery was controversial and nearly wasn't passed by the General Assembly.

“I saw the two at the beginning and figured it was another $20 win,” Dimeo said in the release. “I kept scratching and I couldn’t believe my eyes. I couldn’t even talk.”

Dimeo called his wife to tell her the good news. “She started jumping up and down,” Dimeo said. “She was so happy.”

Dimeo, a 40-year-old part owner of an Italian restaurant, became the first $2 million winner in the $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game. He bought his ticket at the Quick Mart on East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in High Point.

When Dimeo arrived at lottery headquarters on Tuesday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He chose the annuity option and he received $71,016 on his first $100,000 payment.

Dimeo said he wants to use the money to buy a house and possibly buy a rental property.

The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched this month with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes. Three $2 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed, according to the release.

