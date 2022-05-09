 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High Point University announces $32 million donor for new school of dental medicine

HIGH POINT — After a $32 million donation from the Rick and Angie Workman Foundation, High Point University announced Monday that its new dental school will be named the Workman School of Dental Medicine.

The new program is expected to enroll its first class in fall 2023. At full capacity, the program will bring 240 new students to campus. It will be the only private dental school in North Carolina.

HPU Dental School Naming 2.jpg

Pictured from left to right are High Point University President Nido Qubein, Dr. Rick Workman, HPU’s Dental Innovator in Residence and founder of Heartland Dental, and Dr. Scott De Rossi, founding dean of the Workman School of Dental Medicine. Qubein presented Workman with a key to the university on Monday during an event on campus.

Dr. Rick Workman is HPU’s Dental Innovator in Residence and the founder of Heartland Dental.

HPU Dental School Naming 1.jpg

High Point University announced Monday that HPU’s future dental school will be named the Workman School of Dental Medicine. The university has received a $32 million donation from the Rick and Angie Workman Foundation. Pictured are Angie and Dr. Rick Workman. 

“We are blessed by the generous donations from people like Dr. Rick Workman and his wife,” HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein said in a statement. “This is what keeps our community and HPU family growing. Our growth is on merit and by design, and we appreciate the faithful courage from the entire HPU family as we expand our academic schools and campus.”

The donation is part of a record-breaking $100 million investment from three separate families, which was announced at a press conference in March about the expanding academic programs on campus.

The dental school will be housed in a new 80,000-square-foot building on HPU’s Innovation Corridor. The program will partner with dentists in the local community and across the region.

The total investment in the program is expected to be $100 million.

