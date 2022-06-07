High Point University announces founding dean for its new law school

HIGH POINT — Mark Martin will serve as the founding dean of High Point University's new School of Law, the university announced Tuesday in a news release.

HPU’s School of Law, pending approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, was announced earlier this spring as part of a $400 million academic expansion plan, along with several other academic schools.

Martin’s career includes previously serving as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina, as an Associate Judge on the North Carolina Court of Appeals, and most recently as dean and professor of law at Regent University School of Law in Virginia Beach, Va., according to the news release.

“Chief Justice Mark Martin has led a distinguished judicial career in North Carolina, and he’s demonstrated tremendous results as a law school dean,” Nido Qubein, High Point University's president, said in a statement Tuesday. “We welcome him to HPU and look forward to his extraordinary partnership as he champions HPU’s newest professional program.”

A special event to welcome Martin will be held on campus for invited guests in the fall after the semester begins. Martin and his wife, Kym, have five adult children, according to information released by the university.

“Words cannot adequately express my appreciation to Dr. Qubein for giving me this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Martin said in a statement. “I look forward to working with a broad array of extraordinary legal scholars and leaders to build a law school of distinction, one with a national reputation for excellence.”

Peter Hans, president of the University of North Carolina System, was among those whose comments were featured in the university's announcement.

“Chief Justice Mark Martin is an innovator and creative thinker. An extraordinary leader," Hans said. "High Point University could not have made a better choice in its selection of a Founding Law Dean.”

Martin holds the distinction of being the youngest person to serve on the N.C. Supreme Court and the N.C. Court of Appeals. During his service on the N.C. Supreme Court, he taught on the adjunct faculties at Duke, North Carolina Central and University of North Carolina law schools.

During Martin's tenure at Regent, its law school was included for the first time among the Best Grad Schools—Law in the U.S. News Rankings. The law school also achieved a 100% first-time pass rate on the Uniform Bar Exam in 2020.