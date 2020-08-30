red light generic

HIGH POINT — A 45-year-old woman died late Saturday after the car she was driving struck a tree, according to High Point police.

At about 9:05 p.m., Lynette Garlington was driving a 2015 Nissan Sentra westbound on Cedrow Drive from Gordon Street toward Fairmont Street. The Sentra left the roadway to the left and collided with a tree in front of 1210 Cedrow Drive.

Garlington, of High Point, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where she died from her injuries, according to the release.

There was no indication of impairment, police said, and Garlington was not wearing her seatbelt. Speed and unsafe tires were contributing factors in the crash, according to the release.

