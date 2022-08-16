High Point woman wins $100K from lottery scratch-off ticket

RALEIGH — A High Point woman won the first $100,000 prize in a new lottery game, officials said.
Ngoc Hanh Bui picked up a $20 Platinum scratch-off ticket from the Family Fare on West Wendover Avenue in Jamestown, the NC Education Lottery said Tuesday in a news release. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,016.
The Platinum scratch-off game debuted this month with four $2 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes, the lottery said. The four $2 million prizes and seven $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.